JPMorganChase 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

As previously announced, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMorganChase" or the "Firm") annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). The meeting will be held virtually.

Attending the annual meeting

To participate in the virtual meeting, visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JPM2026 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received.

Shareholders may submit questions either before the meeting, from April 22, 2026 through May 13, 2026, or during a portion of the meeting. If you wish to submit a question before the meeting, you may log into www.proxyvote.com using your 16-digit control number and follow the instructions to submit a question. Alternatively, if you wish to submit a question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JPM2026 using the 16-digit control number and follow the instructions to submit a question. Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time limitations.

Access for the general public

A live audio webcast of the event will also be available at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

The general public can also listen to the meeting by dialing (877) 358-7301 in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (213) 992-4623 for international participants. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

Investor Contact:
Mikael Grubb
212-270-2479

Media Contact:
Joseph Evangelisti
212-270-7438

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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