Jonathan Wang Joins Ivanhoe Electric as Vice President, Investor Relations

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin is pleased to announce that Jonathan Wang has joined the Company as the Vice President of Investor Relations, effective October 26, 2026. He joins Ivanhoe Electric's executive team based in Tempe, Arizona.

Jonathan has extensive experience in investor relations, capital markets and investment banking. Prior to joining Ivanhoe Electric, Jonathan spent more than 15 years in New York in investment banking and private equity. Jonathan was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs, an investment banking associate at Bank of America Securities, and then joined BlackRock in 2017. At BlackRock, Jonathan rose to Managing Director at Long-Term Private Capital where he oversaw investor relations for a $4.3 billion investment fund, managing relationships with more than 50 global institutional investors and supporting over $5 billion in capital markets transactions.

Jonathan holds a JD and MBA from the University of Southern California and Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and Mandarin from the University of Arizona.

Mr. Melvin commented: "We are excited to have Jonathan join our leadership team at Ivanhoe Electric. He brings a wealth of experience across investment banking and investor relations that will make him a valuable leader of our investor relations functions. Jonathan will also be a key contributor to our corporate financing and growth strategies. I look forward to working with Jonathan."

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a United States-based, technology-driven minerals exploration and development company with a focus on copper and other critical metals vital to electric transmission and generation, manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. Our wholly owned assets are located in the United States, led by our advanced-stage Santa Cruz Copper Project on private land in Arizona. We operate exploration joint ventures and alliances in Saudi Arabia with Maaden, in Chile with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM"), and in the United States with BHP. We use our powerful Typhoon™ geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics software provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process in the search for new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals.

We are committed to the establishment of strong relationships with our local communities and the responsible development of our projects by incorporating best practices for health, safety and environmental standards, water management, protection of local cultural heritage and biodiversity, and minimizing our environmental footprint.

Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com

Contact Information

Jonathan Wang
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: jonathan.wang@ivanhoeelectric.com
Phone: 1-480-292-8865

Follow us on X

Ivanhoe Electric's Executive Chairman Robert Friedland: @robert_ivanhoe

Ivanhoe Electric: @ivanhoeelectric

Ivanhoe Electric's investor relations website located at www.ivanhoeelectric.com should be considered Ivanhoe Electric's recognized distribution channel for purposes of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation FD.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321101

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

IETSX:IENYSEAMERICAN:IEbase metals investing
IE
The Conversation (0)
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issu ISIN IE000T78CHJ8 Issuer Name Great Western Mining Corporation Public Limited Company UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3.... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company") (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces the issue of 67,051 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each at Stg 3.46 pence per share ("Remuneration Shares") in settlement of part of the... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining (LSE:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Drilling Commences at Defender Tungsten Project

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its Defender Tungsten Project in Mineral County, Nevada, USA ("Defender"... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Limited Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Red Mountain Mining Limited Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, has completed 2D and 3D modelling of... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Starts Summer 2026 Field Program at the Yath Project, Kivalliq Region, Nunavut. Project,

Generation Uranium Starts Summer 2026 Field Program at the Yath Project, Kivalliq Region, Nunavut. Project,

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia July 2, 2026 Generation Uranium Inc. (TSX.V: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of it's inaugural field program for the Yath Project, Kivalliq Region, Nunavut. The Company has assembled a team... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued yesterday October 26, 2026, by its joint venture, HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA"), announcing the completion of an independent... Keep Reading...
Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) (WKN A416ME) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of its comprehensive 2026 exploration program at... Keep Reading...
Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 26, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF is pleased to announce the receipt of analytical results from 25 rock samples collected from its Havre-Saint-Pierre (HSP) Project,... Keep Reading...
Goldera Identifies Large Gold-Tungsten-Antimony Anomaly at Riley Brook, with Multiple Targets Remaining Open

Goldera Identifies Large Gold-Tungsten-Antimony Anomaly at Riley Brook, with Multiple Targets Remaining Open

Goldera Exploration Ltd. ("Goldera" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: GERA) is pleased to provide an update on results of its Q2-2026 soil sampling program at Riley Brook in northern New Brunswick, part of the Acadian Gold Joint Venture in which Goldera holds a 65% interest and is the... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Defines 3-Kilometre Chargeability Trend Along Copper Gold Bearing Vein Structures at Carrizal

Red Metal Defines 3-Kilometre Chargeability Trend Along Copper Gold Bearing Vein Structures at Carrizal

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to report final results from the two-dimensional ("2D") and three-dimensional ("3D") induced polarization ("IP") and resistivity survey completed by Geophysical Studies Chile over its Carrizal... Keep Reading...
Getty Hits New Copper Zone at Getty South, Drilling 160 Metres Grading 0.32% Copper

Getty Hits New Copper Zone at Getty South, Drilling 160 Metres Grading 0.32% Copper

Highlights: New copper zone intersected 100-180m northeast of earlier announced intercepts at Getty South, and remains open in multiple directions and to depth Expansion potential to be tested in newly commenced two drill-rig program Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC,OTC:GTCDF) (OTCQX: GTCDF)... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Gold Provides Corporate Update on Santa Fe and West Santa Fe Drill Programs

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

Related News

precious metals investing

Lahontan Gold Provides Corporate Update on Santa Fe and West Santa Fe Drill Programs

battery metals investing

Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

oil and gas investing

Oil and Gas Price Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast

copper investing

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Uranium Outlook: World Edition

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition