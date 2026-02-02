Jonathan Dale Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Consumer Group

Evercore today announced that Jonathan Dale has joined the firm as a senior managing director in its consumer group, based in London. Mr. Dale will further strengthen Evercore's consumer franchise in EMEA and work closely with senior managing directors across the region and globally to serve the firm's clients.

Giuseppe Monarchi, co-head of Evercore's EMEA investment banking business, said, "We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to Evercore. His deep sector expertise and strong client relationships will enhance our consumer advisory capabilities and support our continued growth across the region."

"I am excited to join Evercore at a pivotal time for the firm in EMEA," said Mr. Dale. "Evercore's global platform and strong culture provide a compelling opportunity, and I look forward to working with colleagues to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients in the consumer sector."

Mr. Dale brings nearly 20 years of investment banking experience to Evercore. He joins from Rothschild & Co, where he was a managing director and co-head of European consumer. Previously, he was a strategy consultant at Mars & Co in London. Mr. Dale holds a degree in chemistry from the University of Oxford.

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

