Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.
Q2 2022 Highlights
Financials
- Revenues were $75,820, an increase of $10,024 or 15% over the same period in prior year.
- Gross margin of $38,295 or 51% compared to $28,871 or 44% in the same period in prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $17,890, an increase of $8,494 or 90% over the same period in prior year.
- Net loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $7,692.
- Net income was $2,516, compared to net income of $29,004 in the same period in prior year.
- Cash inflow from operations was $11,521, compared to a cash inflow from operations of $12,409 in the same period in prior year.
Corporate Developments
- Purchased 1,460,684 common shares through Knight's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") at an average price of $5.30 for an aggregate cash consideration of $7,739.
- Shareholders re-elected Jonathan Ross Goodman, Samira Sakhia, James C. Gale, Robert N. Lande, Michael J. Tremblay, Nicolás Sujoy and Janice Murray on the Board of Directors.
Products
- Entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn") for AKYNZEO® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron/fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada.
- Entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Rigel Pharmaceuticals ("Rigel") to commercialize fostamatinib in LATAM.
- Obtained marketing authorization transfer of Exelon® from Novartis to Knight in Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico, and transferred Exelon®'s commercial activities from Novartis to Knight's affiliate in Colombia.
Subsequent Events
- Relaunched AKYNZEO® in Brazil in July 2022.
- Transferred marketing authorization of Exelon® from Novartis to Knight's affiliate in Chile.
- Executed a settlement agreement with former controlling shareholders of GBT and will receive US$4.6 million.
- Launched a NCIB in July 2022 to purchase up to 7,988,986 common shares of the Company over the next 12 months.
"I am excited to announce that Knight achieved record quarterly revenues this quarter and see continuous growth in each of our key therapeutic categories primarily driven by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as well as the impact of the acquisition of Exelon®. Almost one year after closing that transaction, we have completed the Exelon® marketing authorization transfers to Knight in our key LATAM territories and have assumed Exelon® commercial activities in Colombia. We also continued to execute on the business development front and entered into exclusive license, distribution and supply agreements with Helsinn and Rigel in our key territories,", said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.
1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measures, refer to section "Non-GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA" for additional details
SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
| Change
| Change
| Q2-22
| Q2-21
| $ 1
| % 2
| YTD-22
| YTD-21
| $ 1
| % 2
| Revenues
| 75,820
| 65,796
| 10,024
| 15%
| 139,627
| 111,865
| 27,762
| 25%
| Gross margin
| 38,295
| 28,871
| 9,424
| 33%
| 70,772
| 49,451
| 21,321
| 43%
| Gross margin %
| 51 %
| 44%
| 51%
| 44%
| Operating expenses 4
| 35,959
| 28,855
| 7,104
| 25%
| 68,752
| 51,670
| 17,082
| 33%
| Net income (loss)
| 2,516
| 29,004
| (26,488
| )
| 91%
| (16,295
| )
| 32,562
| (48,857
| )
| 150%
| EBITDA 3
| 17,890
| 9,271
| 8,619
| 93%
| 31,202
| 14,431
| 16,771
| 116%
| Adjusted EBITDA 3
| 17,890
| 9,396
| 8,494
| 90%
| 31,202
| 14,975
| 16,227
| 108%
- A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)
- Percentage change is presented in absolute values
- EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, refer to the definitions in section "Non-GAAP measures" for additional details
- Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets
SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
| Change
| 06-30-22
| 12-31-21
| $
| % 1
| Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
| 136,235
| 149,502
| (13,267
| )
| 9
| %
| Trade and other receivables
| 131,570
| 103,875
| 27,695
| 27
| %
| Inventory
| 76,400
| 72,397
| 4,003
| 6
| %
| Financial assets
| 162,306
| 192,443
| (30,137
| )
| 16
| %
| Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
| 82,635
| 65,590
| 17,045
| 26
| %
| Bank loans
| 32,483
| 35,927
| (3,444
| )
| 10
| %
- Percentage change is presented in absolute values
Revenues: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022 revenues increased by $10,024 or 15% compared to the same period in prior year. The growth in revenues excluding the impact of hyperinflation was $9,836 or 15% and is explained by the following:
- Knight recognized revenues of $12,390 for Exelon®, an increase of $8,202 or 200% driven by the following factors:
- The timing of the acquisition of Exelon® executed on May 26, 2021
- Estimated increase in revenues between $4,000 to $4,500 driven by the purchasing pattern of certain customers as well as higher sales in Brazil in anticipation of the transfer of commercial activities from Novartis to Knight
- An increase in revenues of $1,634 driven by the growth of recently launched products including the Q1-22 launches of Lenvima®, Rembre® and Halaven® in Colombia, an increase in patient treatments as our markets reduce COVID-19 restrictions and buying patterns offset by a decrease in revenues of certain of our oncology branded generics products due to market entrance of new competitors. In addition, revenues decreased by approximately $4,500 to $6,000 due to lower demand of certain of our infectious diseases products associated with COVID-19.
Gross margin: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, gross margin increased from 44% to 51% explained by a change in product mix as well as the acquisition of Exelon®. The revenues of Exelon® is recorded as a net profit transfer from Novartis with the exception of revenues generated in Colombia upon the transfer of commercial activities to Knight in June 2022. The gross margin would have been 54% versus 51% (YTD-21: 44% to 46%) after excluding the adjustment of hyperinflation accounting in accordance with IAS 29.
Knight expects gross margin as a % of revenues to decline over the next quarters as the commercial activities of Exelon® are transferred to Knight on a country-by-country basis and the Company records revenues with related cost of sales instead of a net profit transfer.
Selling and marketing: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, S&M expenses were $10,926, an increase of $1,742 or 19%, compared to the same period in prior year due to an increase in compensation expenses, certain variable costs such as logistics fees as well as an increase in selling and marketing activities related to key promoted products and Exelon®.
General and administrative: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, G&A expenses were $10,566, an increased of $1,115 or 12%, compared to the same period in prior year due to an increase in compensation expense, certain consulting and professional fees partially offset by the lower costs of related to stock options
Research and development: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, R&D expenses were $3,412, an increase of $827 or 32%, compared to the same period in prior year. The variance is not significant.
Amortization of intangible assets: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, amortization of intangible assets was $11,055, an increase of $3,420 or 45%, compared to the same period in prior year driven by acquisition of Exelon®.
Interest income: Interest income is the sum of interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost and other interest income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, interest income was $2,427, an increase of 36% or $641, compared to the same period in prior year due to higher interest rates.
Interest expense: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, interest expense was $1,717, an increase of $1,049 or 157%, compared to the same period in prior year due to higher interest rates partially offset by a lower average bank loan balance.
Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased by $8,494 or 90%. The growth in adjusted EBITDA is driven by an increase in gross margin of $9,424, offset by an increase in operating expenses.
Net loss or income: For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net income was $2,516 compared to net income of $29,004 for the same period in prior year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and (1) a net loss on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $7,692 versus a net gain of $28,472 in the same period in prior year, mainly due to unrealized revaluations of the strategic fund investments, offset by (2) a foreign exchange gain of $4,507 mainly due to the unrealized gains on intercompany balances driven by the appreciation of the USD compared to a foreign exchange loss of $3,194 in the same period in prior year mainly due to depreciation of the USD.
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities : As at June 30, 2022, Knight had $136,235 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $13,267 or 9% as compared to December 31, 2021. The variance is primarily due to outflows related to due to upfront payments and certain milestones mainly related to in-licensing of AKYNZEO® and ALOXI® from Helsinn as well as fostamatinib from Rigel, shares repurchased through NCIB, partially offset by cash inflows from operating activities.
Financial assets: As at June 30, 2022, financial assets were at $162,306, a decrease of $30,137 or 16%, as compared to the prior year, mainly due to negative mark-to-market adjustments of $23,520 driven by the decline in the share prices of the publicly-traded equities of our strategic fund investments due to general market conditions and distributions of $4,336. Given the nature of the fund investments there could be significant fluctuations in the fair value of the underlying assets.
Bank Loans: As at June 30, 2022, bank loans were at $32,483, a decrease of $3,444 or 10% as compared to the prior period, due to loan repayments of $5,391, partially offset by the appreciation of BRL and accrued interest.
Product Updates
The marketing authorizations of Exelon® for Colombia, Mexico, Chile and Brazil were transferred to Knight. The Company expects that remaining marketing authorizations will be transferred in the second half of 2022. Furthermore, Knight has assumed the commercial activities of Exelon® in Colombia and expects to assume commercial activities in Brazil, Mexico and Chile in Q3-22.
Knight entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement with Helsinn for AKYNZEO® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron / fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil and select LATAM countries and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada. AKYNZEO ® oral is approved and marketed in Canada for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer therapy that is uncontrolled by a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist alone in adults. AKYNZEO ® oral is also approved and marketed in Argentina and Brazil for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cisplatin-based cancer chemotherapy and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy in adults. ALOXI® solution for injection is approved and marketed in Canada for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, including high dose cisplatin in adults. In Canada, the product is also indicated in pediatric patients aged 2 to 17 years for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately and highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. ALOXI® oral is approved in Canada for use in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. According to IQVIA, sales of AKYNZEO® in Canada and Brazil were approximately $7 million in 2021. Knight assumed commercial activities of AKYNZEO® in Brazil and Argentina in July 2022 and will begin commercial activities following a transition period from Helsinn's current licensees in Canada.
Knight entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for the exclusive rights to commercialize fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in Latin America. Fostamatinib is commercially available in the United States under the brand name TAVALISSE® and in Europe under the brand name TAVLESSE® for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia. On June 8, 2022, Rigel announced topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 clinical trial of fostamatinib in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). The trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint of durable hemoglobin response in the overall study population. The safety profile was consistent with prior clinical experience, and no new safety issues were identified. Rigel is conducting an in-depth analysis of this data to better understand differences in patient characteristics and outcomes and expects to discuss these findings with the FDA to determine the path forward in wAIHA. Fostamatinib is also in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 1,2 .
1 Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04629703
2 Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04924660
Corporate Updates
NCIB
On July 12, 2022, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to launch a NCIB ("2022 NCIB"). Under the terms of the 2022 NCIB, Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 7,988,986 common shares of the Company which represented 10% of its public float as at June 30, 2022. The 2022 NCIB commenced on July 14, 2022 and will end on the earlier of July 13, 2023 or when the Company completes its maximum purchases under the NCIB. Furthermore, Knight entered into an agreement with a broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB. Under Knight's automatic share purchase plan, the broker may purchase common shares which would ordinarily not be permitted due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company purchased 1,460,684 common shares at an average price of $5.30 for an aggregate cash consideration of $7,739. The Company did not acquire any common shares subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Settlement Agreement
Knight executed a settlement agreement and general release ("Settlement Agreement") with the former shareholders of GBT. The Company made certain claims ("Claims") with respect to its indemnification rights under the purchase agreement for the acquisition of GBT. Under the Settlement Agreement, Knight will receive $5.9 million (US$4.6 million) as settlement for the Claims, which will be recorded in the Statement of Income.
