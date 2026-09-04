John Hall Joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Bellevue, WA

The Hall Wealth Management Group joins the UBS Pacific Northwest Market
UBS today announced that Financial Advisor John Hall has joined the firm's Bellevue office. He brings 21 years of experience serving business owners, executives, entrepreneurs and multigenerational families, with a strong commitment to understanding each client's unique goals.
John and his team, The Hall Wealth Management Group, join the UBS Pacific Northwest Market, managed by Rob Giordano.
"We are excited to welcome John to UBS in Bellevue," said Cy Aleman, Market Director in the Pacific Northwest. "John is widely respected for his industry experience, thoughtful advice and unwavering commitment to his clients."
"John is a tremendous addition to our branch and the broader Pacific Northwest Market," said Michelle Fenske, Senior Market Director in Bellevue. "His depth of experience and sophisticated approach to wealth management align exceptionally well with the high standards we uphold for the families and institutions we serve."
John joins UBS from Merrill in Bellevue. Known for his client-first approach, he is dedicated to understanding each client's individual goals and helping individuals and families build greater financial confidence. Together with The Hall Wealth Management Group, he provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax-aware wealth strategies and business succession planning, while developing trusted, long-term client relationships.
The Hall Wealth Management Group also includes Financial Advisor Aaron Marshall and Client Associate Jennifer Teddy. Aaron Marshall brings a relationship-focused approach to helping individuals and families make informed financial decisions. Jennifer Teddy brings more than 20 years of financial services experience and is dedicated to delivering an exceptional client experience.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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