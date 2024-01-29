Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023

In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.

  • Jindalee management team strengthened with appointment of Ian Rodger as CEO and Wayne Zekulich as Non-Executive Chair
  • Shareholders approved the Company being renamed Jindalee Lithium (ASX: JLL)
  • Exploration Target (announced November 2023) highlighted further upside at McDermitt
  • Exceptional metallurgical testwork results to feed into McDermitt PFS

McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)

The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource (Table 1), with the deposit remaining open to the west and south (Figure 1).

Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding.

Exploration Target

On 21 November 2023 Jindalee announced an independently estimated Exploration Target Range (ETR) at McDermitt of 300 – 700 Million tonnes at 1,100 – 1,400 ppm Li (at 1,000ppm Li cut-off) (Table 2, Figure 1)2.

The Exploration Target surrounds and abuts the 2023 MRE and is extrapolated from 62 holes drilled at McDermitt from 2018 to 2022. Material for the MRE extends to a maximum distance of 1,200m from the nearest hole, with the ETR extending to a maximum of 1,500m from the nearest hole (Figure 1).

Cautionary Statement

The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource for all target areas reported. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Table 2 – Summary of Exploration Target Range at cut-off of 1000ppm. LCE calculated using the midpoint of the range.

Furthermore, sampling of weathered sediments exposed in drainages west and south of the Mineral Resource and Exploration Target areas has returned strongly anomalous lithium values, indicating excellent potential to locate additional lithium mineralisation in these areas over and above the Exploration Target (Figure 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium


White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


White Cliff Minerals

License Approval Received from Nunavut Planning Commission for Coppermine Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a positive conformity determination ("the Approval") for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project. This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs' demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial and federal stakeholders.

Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Galan Lithium Limited ('GLN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited ('EUR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Lithium Universe

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe Limited ("Lithium Universe", the "Company" or ASX: "LU7") is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Jindalee Lithium
×