US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, or the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) is pleased to report significant progress on two fronts: the successful completion of the 2025 drilling program at the McDermitt Lithium Project and continued advancement of plans to list McDermitt on a US national exchange. 2025 drilling program highly successful with excellent sample recovery achievedSamples have... Keep Reading...
Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Further to its announcement on 20 October 20251, Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) (Company) is pleased to advise the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP closed for applications on 20 November 2025, and the Company has today completed the allocation and issuance of shares and options under the SPP, raising total proceeds of $1.5 million. The SPP, which targeted to... Keep Reading...
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that its newly constituted Board has commenced a comprehensive strategic reset to position the Company for successful commercialisation of its core battery technologies. The refreshed... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boosting gas supply is a priority for Australia's economic and energy security. The following extracts illustrate the critical nature of gas supply shortages. The ACCC Gas Enquiry update released in June 2025 made key findings: - The ACCC considers it critical... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Green Canada Corporation Inc ("GCC"), a 54% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (CVE:PTX) to sell the Marshall Uranium Project ("Marshall"),... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

