Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) is a pure-play US lithium company focussed on the development of the giant McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium deposit in North America. Jindalee also provides shareholders with indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite in Australia through holdings in spin-out companies Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM) and Energy Metals (ASX: EME).

  • Mineral Resources to pay Dynamic Metals $5M cash and spend $15M on exploration over 4 years to earn 65% of the lithium rights at Dynamic’s Widgiemooltha Project, and can increase to 80% by sole funding to Decision to Mine
  • Dynamic was spun-out of Jindalee in January 2023 with Jindalee shareholders receiving a priority offer to subscribe for Dynamic shares in the IPO
  • Jindalee remains Dynamic’s largest shareholder with 25.5% of issued capital

On 5 March 2024, Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM) (Dynamic) announced a binding joint venture and farm-in agreement with Mineral Resources (ASX: MIN) (MinRes)1 whereby MinRes can earn up to 80% of the lithium rights at Dynamic’s Widgiemooltha Project (WA) (Project) in three stages (subject to satisfaction of certain conditions):

1. Dynamic sells 40% of its lithium rights at the Project to MinRes for $5M cash,

2. MinRes can sole fund $15M of exploration over 4 years to increase its interest to 65%,

3. MinRes can elect to increase its interest to 80% by sole funding expenditure to a Decision to Mine. Further information on Dynamic can be found at Dynamic’s website (www.dynamicmetals.com.au).

Jindalee congratulates the Dynamic team on this landmark transaction with MinRes and looks forward to early exploration success at Widgiemooltha, and other projects in Dynamic’s extensive portfolio.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium


Pursuit Minerals

Exploration Progress as Drill Hole 1 Commences at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the commencement of drill hole 1 (“DDH-1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.

ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF DEPOSITARY SHARES

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) (" Albemarle " or the "Company"), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it has commenced an offering (the "Offering") of $1 .75 billion of depositary shares ("Depositary Shares"), each representing a 120th interest in a share of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company ("Preferred Stock"), in an underwritten registered public offering. In addition, Albemarle expects to grant the underwriters in the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $262 .5 million of Depositary Shares.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Oceana Lithium

Oceana Lithium


CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

Laguna Verde Project PFS Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, announces that it now expects to publish the Pre-Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for the Laguna Verde Project in Q3 2024. In order to produce a more robust PFS, which will further support strategic partner discussions, the Board has decided to include data from the Company's DLE pilot plant as well as from the current drilling and field programme at Laguna Verde.

Highlights:

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

-

Highlights

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , of US$2,012.7 million ( US$7.05 per ADR), a decrease of approximately 48.5% from US$3,906.3 million ( US$13.68 per ADR) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .

Gross profit reached US$3,075.1 million (41.2% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , lower than US$5,736.6 million (53.6% of revenues) recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . Revenues totaled US$7,467.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , representing a decrease of approximately 30.3% compared to US$10,710.6 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .

The Company also announced earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 of US$203.2 million ( US$0.71 per share), a decrease of approximately 82.3% compared to US$1,151.0 million ( US$4.03 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 reached US$400.7 million , approximately 75.6% lower than the US$1,641.9 million reported for the fourth quarter 2022. Revenues totaled US$1,311.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of approximately 58.1% compared to US$3,133.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated: "Our fourth quarter 2023 results reflected record-high sales volumes in lithium business and increased sales volumes in iodine and potassium business lines when compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year. Despite a downturn in lithium market prices when compared to the previous year, our focus on operational efficiency and ability to successfully execute capacity expansion projects have facilitated notable production growth in lithium and iodine businesses over the past year. While we continue with our expansions in Chile and expect our lithium carbonate capacity to reach 210,000 metric tons during the first quarter of this year, we also celebrated first production of spodumene concentrate at our Mt. Holland operation site during the fourth quarter of 2023. In the iodine business, as a result of successful start-up of Pampa Blanca operation, record-high production volumes were achieved during the year, reconfirming SQM´s position as industry leader with ability to deliver growth ahead of competition."

He continued by saying: "As we enter into 2024, we anticipate another robust year of growth in lithium market, with global demand increasing by at least 20%, supported by electric vehicle sales growth globally and increasing demand for battery materials. However, the excess in lithium and battery materials capacity seen during last year is expected to continue during this year, keeping pressure on lithium market prices. We expect our average lithium prices to remain relatively stable throughout the year and our sales volumes to increase slightly during this year, subject to market conditions and any changes in supply-demand balance."

He finished by saying: "In December last year, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Codelco to jointly develop the Salar Futuro project and sustainably operate in the Salar de Atacama beyond 2030. Together with the communities, we are working on the definitive documentation in the upcoming months and will inform the market once this process is concluded. Last year, SQM was included into both DJSI World and Emerging Markets indices, several years ahead of our internal goal. This is the result of ongoing work and our commitments to increase the transparency and sustainability of our operations."

Total capital expenditure in 2023 was close to US$1.1 billion . For the period 2024-2025, total capex is expected to be approximately US$2.4 billion , including:

  • US$1.4 billion related to lithium capacity expansion projects in Chile , including US$130 million of maintenance.
  • US$700 million related to nitrates and iodine capacity expansion project in Chile , including US$160 million of maintenance.
  • US$340 million related to Mt. Holland lithium project in Australia and exploration projects.

The capex for 2024 is expected to be approximately US$1.3 billion , including maintenance.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes / gerardo.illanes@sqm.com
Irina Axenova  / irina.axenova@sqm.com
Isabel Bendeck / isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com
Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make concerning the implementation of the MoU and potential partnership with Codelco, the development of Salar Futuro Project, Company's capital expenditures, financing sources, Sustainable Development Plan, business and demand outlook, future economic performance, anticipated sales volumes, profitability, revenues, expenses, or other financial items, anticipated cost synergies and product or service line growth.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are estimates that reflect the best judgment of SQM management based on currently available information. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements, including our ability to successfully implement the Sustainable Development Plan. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by SQM with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which identifies other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to SQM on the date hereof and SQM assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqm-reports-earnings-for-the-twelve-months-ended-december-31-2023-302075007.html

SOURCE Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile , S.A. (SQM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources Increases Offering

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is increasing the total amount of its offering of a non-brokered private placement that was previously announced on January 19, 2024 from $200,000 to $400,000 (the "Offering").

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico, marketing publicity, additional property acquisitions and exploration, renewable energy and DLE testing and development, salaries, consulting fees, travel expenses and debt settlement.

