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April 09, 2026
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ
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INN Article Notification
16 April 2025
Jindalee Lithium
Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
23 January
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 January
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermittDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 December 2025
Trading Halt
04 November 2025
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
9h
Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director
CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, has appointed an Australian resident independent non-executive director, Todd Ross, with immediate effect.Mr Ross is an Australian resident director with an... Keep Reading...
08 April
Lithium Market Update: Q1 2026 in Review
Lithium prices have rebounded sharply, with spot battery-grade lithium carbonate rising from about US$13,433 per metric ton in early December to US$26,278 by late January, a 95 percent increase. The rally reflects growing supply-side pressure, including delays at key operations such as CATL's... Keep Reading...
08 April
ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement
ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokeredprivate placement (the "Offering") of up to 50,000,000 common shares at CAD$0.02 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000. There are no warrants... Keep Reading...
27 March
Global Scramble for Critical Minerals Fuels Diplomatic Frictions
The US is escalating its push to secure access to critical minerals through trade deals and diplomatic pressure as competition with China intensifies, but the strategy is increasingly meeting resistance from resource-rich countries seeking greater control over their reserves.The latest friction... Keep Reading...
25 March
Zijin to Start DRC Lithium Mine Production in June
Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899,SHA:601899,OTCPL:ZIJMF) plans to start production at its Manono lithium project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in June, adding a major source of the battery metal as supply tightens.The Chinese miner plans to commission its Manono project in June, with... Keep Reading...
23 March
VAT refund of over £1 million received
CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that an application for an advance recovery of VAT in Chile has been successful and... Keep Reading...
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