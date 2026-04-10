Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ

Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ

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Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium

Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermittDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director

CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, has appointed an Australian resident independent non-executive director, Todd Ross, with immediate effect.Mr Ross is an Australian resident director with an... Keep Reading...
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Lithium Market Update: Q1 2026 in Review

Lithium prices have rebounded sharply, with spot battery-grade lithium carbonate rising from about US$13,433 per metric ton in early December to US$26,278 by late January, a 95 percent increase. The rally reflects growing supply-side pressure, including delays at key operations such as CATL's... Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals logo

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokeredprivate placement (the "Offering") of up to 50,000,000 common shares at CAD$0.02 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000. There are no warrants... Keep Reading...
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Global Scramble for Critical Minerals Fuels Diplomatic Frictions

The US is escalating its push to secure access to critical minerals through trade deals and diplomatic pressure as competition with China intensifies, but the strategy is increasingly meeting resistance from resource-rich countries seeking greater control over their reserves.The latest friction... Keep Reading...
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Zijin to Start DRC Lithium Mine Production in June

Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899,SHA:601899,OTCPL:ZIJMF) plans to start production at its Manono lithium project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in June, adding a major source of the battery metal as supply tightens.The Chinese miner plans to commission its Manono project in June, with... Keep Reading...
VAT refund of over £1 million received

VAT refund of over £1 million received

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that an application for an advance recovery of VAT in Chile has been successful and... Keep Reading...

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