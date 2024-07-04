Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by JRL of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that it is seeking to raise up to $6.7 million (Capital Raise), with total firm commitments of $4.1 million, to allow Jindalee to progress work at the Company’s McDermitt Lithium Project (McDermitt, Project), which hosts the largest lithium deposit in the USA1 (Table 1).

European Lithium Limited

Obeikan Group Executes Shareholder Agreement for Hydroxide Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company), is pleased to announce that Obeikan Group for Investment Company (Obeikan Group) has executed the Shareholders Agreement.

Cleantech Lithium

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure.

Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Cleantech Lithium

New Bridging Loan and Termination of Convertible Loan Notes

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has secured commitments from a number of investors (including existing shareholders) to raise gross proceeds of approximately A$4 million (approximately £2.1 million) through the issue of loan notes (the "Loan Notes"). In addition, the Company announces that on 28 June 2024 it has terminated the £1 million convertible loan notes (the "CLNs"), details of which were announced on 22 April 2024.

Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

