Jindalee Lithium
Pure-play lithium company helping to grow North America’s domestic supply
Lithium Investing

Jindalee Lithium Eyes Mid-year PFS Completion, CEO Says

Lithium Investing
Jindalee Lithium Eyes Mid-year PFS Completion, CEO Says

”We've got to walk before we can run, but we've got a couple of milestones that we're working through this year in terms of the PFS, which we believe is going to be a real source of value uplift opportunity,” Jindalee Lithium CEO Ian Rodger said.

Lithium exploration and development company Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) expects to complete its prefeasibility study on the McDermitt lithium project in Oregon by the middle of 2024, according to CEO Ian Rodger.

“We’ve completed a lot of the metallurgical testwork, we’re at the back end of that, as well as the engineering and cost estimates (and) the mine planning work. Ultimately we've got a very big resource,” he said.

Rodger said the PFS will focus on the first five to 10 years of the mine life to maximise margin and economic returns.

With a mineral resource estimate of 21.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, the McDermitt lithium project is the largest deposit of its kind in the US. Through the property, Jindalee aims to become a significant supplier of lithium chemicals to the US electric vehicle (EV) industry.

“The reason it's compelling (is its) strategic location on the doorstep of the EV supply chain, and … this thematic around reshoring and the North American buildout really plays into why the (McDermitt) asset is interesting,” Rodger said. "And certainly from conversations with groups that are potentially interested in offtakes and partnerships down the line, the scale is really attractive."

Watch the full interview with Ian Rodger, CEO of Jindalee Lithium, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Jindalee Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Jindalee Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Jindalee Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

