Vancouver, British Col umbia, Canada TheNewswire April 27, 2022 - Jazz Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that assembly of the 800 tonne per day bulk sampling gravimetric mill on the Vila Nova gold property in Amapa, Brazil has been completed. Brastorno Tecnologia em Equipamentos Para Mineracao a Brazilian manufacturer of mineral exploration and mining equipment, was retained in 2021 to design, manufacture and ...

JZR:CA