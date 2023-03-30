Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that the Company has filed its management information circular (" Circular ") and related materials (together with the Circular, the " Meeting Materials ") for the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the " Shareholders ") of Jamieson Wellness to be held on May 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) at the offices of McCarthy Tetrault LLP, 66 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Suite 5300, and online via live audio webcast at https:meetnow.globalMMUNSXJ (the " Meeting ").

The Company is pleased to be offering Shareholders the option to participate in-person at this year's Meeting, while continuing to offer Shareholders the option to participate online via live audio webcast.

The Meeting Materials have been filed under Jamieson's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.jamiesonwellness.com .

The Meeting Materials are being mailed to Shareholders to provide information about the business to be conducted at the Meeting, detailed instructions about how to vote shares and how to attend and participate at the Meeting. The Company encourages Shareholders to review the Meeting Materials before voting their shares.

Contact

For Shareholders who have questions about the meeting materials or need assistance with voting their shares, please contact Jamieson Wellness' proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
1.877.452.7184 (toll-free in Canada and the United States)
+1.416.304.0211 (International)
assistance@laurelhill.com

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Source: Jamieson Wellness Inc.


