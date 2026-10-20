JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES FILING OF MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES FILING OF MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned flagship Laguna Salada Uranium-Vanadium Project, located in Chubut Province, Argentina. A technical report of the MRE was prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (the "S-K 1300 Report"). A companion technical report for Canadian purposes was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "NI 43-101 Report").

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The S-K 1300 Report was filed on October 19, 2026 and titled "S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Laguna Salada Uranium-Vanadium Deposit and Technical Report Summary for the Laguna Salada Uranium-Vanadium Project" with an effective date of October 5, 2026. The NI 43-101 Report was filed on October 19, 2026 and titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Laguna Salada Uranium-Vanadium Deposit and Technical Report Summary for the Laguna Salada Uranium-Vanadium Project" with an effective date of October 5, 2026. There are no material differences in the S-K 1300 Report and NI 43-101 Report from the results disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 13, 2026. The S-K 1300 Report can be found under the Company's profile on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and the NI 43-101 Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The S-K 1300 Report and the NI 43-101 Report are available on the Company's website (www.jaguaruranium.com).

About Jaguar Uranium

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.

www.jaguaruranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "plans", "expect", "is expected", "in order to", "is focused on" (a future event), "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or the negative connotation thereof. In particular, statements regarding the Company's future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves or mineral resources constitute forward-looking statements. 

The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company, its properties and business. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in demand for and price of uranium, vanadium and other commodities and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Argentina; changes in any of the assumptions underlying the MRE; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the additional risks discussed and identified in public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks could cause actual results to differ materially from what is anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

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