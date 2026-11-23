- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the upcoming listing transfer for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE: JBND) to the NYSE Arca from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
As of the exchange opening on December 16, 2026, the listing exchange for the fund will be changed, and at that time, all references to the listing exchange will be revised accordingly.
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Fund
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Current Exchange
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Future Exchange
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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND)
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New York Stock Exchange
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NYSE Arca, Inc.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the largest issuer of active ETFs globally,1 reflecting a commitment to help clients diversify portfolios and access institutional-quality active management.
About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.8 trillion (as of 09/30/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 09/30/2026). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.
There is no guarantee, obligation or assurance that any investors will maintain any specific level of investment in the Fund, and such investors have the ability to withdraw their investment at any point in time like any other shareholder of a mutual fund or ETF.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.
1 Source: Bloomberg, FactSet and J.P. Morgan Asset Management as of 5 Nov 2026. Global accounts for U.S., UCITS, APAC, Canada, Latam and EMEA ex UCITS ETFs; excludes ETNs.
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SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management