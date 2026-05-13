J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Second Tokenized Money Market Fund on Ethereum

New fund expands tokenized liquidity suite on Morgan Money®

- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of its second tokenized money market fund available to U.S. investors, JPMorgan OnChain Liquidity–Token Money Market Fund ("JLTXX"), now available on the public Ethereum blockchain. JLTXX is a U.S. registered government money market fund designed to invest in a manner to support stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act. Qualified investors can access JLTXX by subscribing through Morgan Money®, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's open-architecture trading and analytics platform for liquidity management, and receive token balances at their blockchain addresses. At launch, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is investing $100 million in JLTXX, with additional participation from Anchorage Digital.

JLTXX invests only in U.S. Treasury securities and overnight repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S. Treasury securities and/or cash, allowing investors the opportunity to earn yield while holding their token balances on the blockchain. The fund offers daily dividend reinvestment and investors will be able to subscribe and redeem through the Morgan Money platform using cash or stablecoins through a third-party vendor. This is the second fund to use J.P. Morgan's multi–chain asset tokenization solution as part of its infrastructure.

"Investors are increasingly looking for ways to modernize liquidity management without changing the fundamentals of what they own," said John Donohue, Head of Global Liquidity at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Money market funds have long served as a core tool for investors seeking liquidity, stability and competitive short-term yield. There is a continued shift toward bringing established financial products onto public blockchain networks and we are excited to bring more options to market for our clients."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management introduced MONY, a 506(c) private placement, tokenized money market fund for qualified U.S. investors seeking to earn U.S. dollar yields last year. Together, JLTXX and MONY broaden the firm's tokenized liquidity suite across private and registered fund structures, available through Morgan Money®.

JLTXX reinforces the firm's commitment to modernizing traditional offerings with blockchain technology. The tokenized asset landscape has grown significantly in recent years, with approximately $30 billion¹ in traditional assets currently tokenized on public blockchain networks. While this represents a small fraction of industry assets under management, adoption is accelerating, with AUM in on–chain products nearly tripling since early 20242.

For more information, please visit our dedicated website. The JLTXX blockchain token address is 0x09864f52B035AE22eE739dFa5c748fA080D07bD8.

1 Source: RWA.xyz as of April 30, 2026
2 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management 'Tokenization of Money Market Funds'

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.3 trillion (as of 3/31/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 3/31/2026). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About Morgan Money
Morgan Money is J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional investing platform. A multi-currency, open architecture trading and risk management system, the platform is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls to allow customers to invest when, where and how they want — securely. Its intuitive platform allows customers to view aggregated account information across their entire portfolio, conduct in-depth risk analysis, model potential trades and compare available investment options. This platform is designed for clients, by clients — embedding their needs and priorities into its core capabilities. Additional information is available at https://www.morganmoney.io/.

Contact JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. at 1-800-480-4111 for a prospectus. Carefully consider the fund's objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the mutual fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other fund information. Read it carefully before investing.

MONY -- FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY.  MONY is intended for investors who qualify to invest in private placement funds. Generally, they would include investors who are "Qualified Purchasers" as described in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and "Accredited Investors" as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Blockchain technology is relatively new and continues to evolve, and its use by the Fund presents certain risks. There is a possibility that the technology may not always operate as expected, which could result in transaction delays or errors in recording token balances. Security considerations, such as potential vulnerabilities or unauthorized access, as well as changes in regulations, may also affect how transactions are processed. Other factors to consider include fluctuations in transaction fees, the potential for network changes that may create alternative blockchains, and differences from traditional mutual funds that could affect how certain issues are addressed. Investors should take care to safeguard their private keys, and future regulatory developments may influence the use and adoption of blockchain technology.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

JLTXX is distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. The placement agent for MONY is J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc.; both entities are members of FINRA. 

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SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

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