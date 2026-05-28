J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JPMorgan Managed Futures Plus ETF on NYSE

New active ETF expands lineup, leveraging the expertise of the firm's Multi-Asset Solutions platform

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan Managed Futures Plus ETF (NYSE: JPFP) on the New York Stock Exchange, expanding the firm's active ETF platform and reinforcing its position as one of the leaders in the global active ETF space1. The new actively managed multi-asset ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and diversification beyond traditional stocks and bonds. JPFP is designed to give investors access to both U.S. equities and a managed futures strategy in a single, integrated fund structure.

JPFP can offer low to at times negative correlation to equity and fixed income, which may provide a smoother investment journey and lower drawdown without altering an investor's existing portfolio. The fund's managed futures sleeve uses proprietary models to take long and short positions across global equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. The U.S. equity sleeve provides broad exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks and may be implemented through a mix of direct equity holdings and/or equity index futures.

"Managed futures have historically shown low correlation to both stocks and bonds, suitable for advisors looking for ways to diversify beyond traditional portfolios," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "JPFP reflects our commitment to expanding our active ETF offering, giving clients a simple way to incorporate a source of diversification into their portfolios using an ETF wrapper."

JPFP is managed by the Quantitative Solutions team, which is part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's $529 billion Multi-Asset Solutions group2. The portfolio management team includes Dr. Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, Chief Investment Officer for Quantitative Solutions, Kartik Aiyar, Dr. Wei (Victor) Li, and Garrett Norman. Together, the team brings decades of experience designing and applying systematic macro models, and they are supported by quantitative and fundamental researchers with cross-asset expertise.

"JPFP brings an approach we have used extensively in our multi-asset portfolios to individual investors in an ETF," said Dr. Romahi. "It's designed to complement portfolios across market cycles by helping investors maintain equity exposure while adding a managed futures strategy for diversification, especially during periods when traditional asset classes face headwinds."

JPFP is competitively priced at 59 basis points.

1Source: Bloomberg, Factset. As of May 21, 2026 JPMAM ranked second in assets under management in the global active ETF space. Excludes ETNs; excludes hedge share class.

2as of 3/31/26

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.3 trillion (as of 3/31/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 3/31/2026). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the JPMorgan ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit www.jpmorganETFs.com to obtain a prospectus.

Investing involves risk. Including possible loss of on an investment.

J.P. Morgan Funds are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA.

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SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

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