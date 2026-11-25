Key takeaways: RBC Financial Flexibility Poll Fall 2026 Edition (Canadians aged 18+)
- 58% with cash to invest are more afraid of messing up than missing out
- 46% of all those with cash available to invest are waiting for the 'right time'
- Only 25% of non-investors feel confident they'll achieve most of their important future financial goals, compared with 66% of investors
- 44% of those with cash to do so would be likely to invest some of it if a trusted advisor provided them with a simple plan
Added reason to invest today
- New and existing RBC clients can get up to $10,000 in value* – that's up to 500,000 Avion points – when they invest with RBC. Offer ends March 31, 2027. More details are available at rbc.com/winteroffer
"Starting small and making regular contributions is an effective investment approach and can be a powerful first step toward building your financial future." ~ Jason Storsley, SVP, Savings & Investments, RBC
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadians aren't investing as much as they could and it's not for lack of money. For more than half (58%) of those with available cash, FOMU (Fear of Messing Up) is bigger than FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) when it comes to investing, according to the RBC Financial Flexibility Poll – Fall 2026 Edition.
Across every age group, the picture is the same: there is real money sitting on the sidelines that could be put to work through investments. For the 59% of Canadians who reported having cash available to invest, the average amount sitting uninvested was $29,077. By age group and key regions across Canada, that average was as follows:
- $19,640 (ages 18 to 34); $27,776 (ages 35 to 54); $42,915 (ages 55 to 71)
- $35,029 (BC); $40,521 (AB); $33,370 (SK/MB); $28,225 (ON); $22,705 (QC); $15,378 (AC)
Underlying the fear of messing up: 52% of respondents said they felt anxious about making the "right" investing decisions, while 37% said they have left money uninvested while waiting for the "right time".
"Waiting for the 'right time' to make the 'right' investing decisions can mean missing out on potential opportunities to help your savings grow," explained Jason Storsley, Senior Vice President, Savings & Investments, RBC. "You don't need to have all the answers first. Starting small and making regular contributions is an effective investment approach and can be a powerful first step toward building your financial future."
What difference can a financial plan make?
A large majority of all respondents (87%) agreed that putting their money to work by investing could help keep them on track to reach their long-term goals. Among those with cash available to invest, 62% stated they could see themselves investing at least some of this money over the next year and 44% said they would be likely to invest some of their cash if a trusted advisor gave them a simple plan.
Poll findings indicated that younger Canadians (aged 18 to 34) who are already investors might also welcome having a professional advisor in their corner, to give them more confidence in their investment journey:
- 44% stated they typically second-guess their investment decisions after making them
- 41% admitted they currently felt overwhelmed managing their investments
"For anyone who wants to grow their savings, leaning into the expertise of one of our accredited Financial Planners can be of immense support," noted Storsley. "They'll help you prioritize what matters most and create a plan that gives you a clear view of your cash flow and goals, so you can feel more confident about your money decisions, including investments."
Another reason to invest with RBC? Get up to $10,000 in value*
For Canadians looking to make their cash work harder, there is now another reason to invest with RBC. Until March 31, 2027, new and existing RBC clients can get up to $10,000 in value* – that's up to 500,000 Avion points – when they invest with RBC. More details – including ways RBC can help Canadians grow their money – are available at rbc.com/winteroffer
* Qualifying criteria and other conditions that apply are available at rbcroyalbank.com/dms/campaign/wis2027/conditions/index.html
Online investing resources for Canadians
Canadians can also explore free investing tips, tools and resources on RBC's My Money Matters advice hub, including articles such as:
- 2026 Financial Roadmap: A Guide to Debt, Budgeting and Investing in Canada
- Can You Hold Too Much Cash? Know the Pros and Cons
- Should I Invest or Save?
- How to Work with Your Bank to Build Your Financial Future
And as two other online RBC articles that may be useful to anyone wanting to know more about investing:
RBC Financial Flexibility Poll – Fall 2026 Edition
Selected Findings: National, Current Investors and Non-Investors
|
RESPONSE
|
CAN
|
18–34
|
35–54
|
55–71
|
CURRENT
|
NON-
INVESTORS
|
I have cash I could invest
|
59 %
|
67 %
|
57 %
|
53 %
|
71 %
|
28 %
|
I'm keeping too much money on the sidelines
|
30 %
|
46 %
|
29 %
|
20 %
|
31 %
|
29 %
|
I've left money uninvested waiting for the 'right time'
|
37 %
|
49 %
|
37 %
|
29 %
|
39 %
|
31 %
|
I'm confident in my ability to achieve most of my important future financial goals
|
56 %
|
50 %
|
48 %
|
62 %
|
66 %
|
25 %
|
I'm more afraid of FOMU than FOMO when it comes to investing
|
58 %
|
69 %
|
58 %
|
52 %
|
56 %
|
65 %
|
I feel anxious about making the 'right' investing decisions
|
52 %
|
64 %
|
56 %
|
43 %
|
48 %
|
66 %
|
Small investing decisions feel just as stressful as big ones
|
46 %
|
53 %
|
48 %
|
41 %
|
41 %
|
65 %
|
Putting my money to work by investing can help keep me on track to reach my long-term goals
|
87 %
|
88 %
|
87 %
|
89 %
|
94 %
|
68 %
|
I would like to invest more but can't because of rising cost of living
|
62 %
|
68 %
|
69 %
|
58 %
|
59 %
|
73 %
|
I'm concerned I'm not investing enough
|
53 %
|
69 %
|
65 %
|
39 %
|
54 %
|
52 %
|
RESPONSE
(AMONG THOSE WITH CASH TO INVEST)
|
CAN
|
18–34
|
35–54
|
55–71
|
Average reported cash sitting uninvested
|
$29,077
|
$19,640
|
$27,776
|
$42,915
|
Reasons for holding cash instead of investing it
|
I don't want to lock in my money as I may need it soon
|
44 %
|
37 %
|
46 %
|
51 %
|
I'm building or maintaining an emergency fund
|
40 %
|
36 %
|
44 %
|
39 %
|
I feel safer with cash in my hands right now
|
23 %
|
26 %
|
21 %
|
22 %
|
I'm saving for a specific purchase or expense
|
21 %
|
22 %
|
25 %
|
22 %
|
I'm anxious about potentially losing money
|
15 %
|
18 %
|
15 %
|
13 %
|
I don't know enough to feel confident about investing
|
13 %
|
22 %
|
11 %
|
7 %
|
I could see myself investing at least some of my sidelined cash in the next year
|
62 %
|
73 %
|
62 %
|
50 %
|
If I were to invest some of my cash tomorrow, I'd invest it in:
|
ETFs (Exchange-traded funds)
|
34 %
|
42 %
|
41 %
|
21 %
|
Mutual Funds
|
26 %
|
28 %
|
25 %
|
23 %
|
GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates)
|
25 %
|
24 %
|
22 %
|
28 %
|
My likelihood to invest some of my cash if a trusted advisor handed me a simple plan
|
44 %
|
50 %
|
45 %
|
39 %
RBC Financial Flexibility Poll – Fall 2026 Edition
Selected Findings: National and Regional
|
RESPONSE
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
SK/
MB
|
ON
|
QC
|
AC
|
I have cash I could invest
|
59 %
|
65 %
|
63 %
|
54 %
|
63 %
|
51 %
|
47 %
|
I'm keeping too much money on the sidelines
|
30 %
|
29 %
|
26 %
|
37 %
|
34 %
|
26 %
|
25 %
|
I've left money uninvested waiting for the 'right time'
|
37 %
|
36 %
|
43 %
|
36 %
|
40 %
|
33 %
|
28 %
|
I'm confident In my ability to achieve most of my important future financial goals
|
56 %
|
58 %
|
60 %
|
47 %
|
54 %
|
60 %
|
49 %
|
I'm more afraid of FOMU than FOMO when it comes to investing
|
58 %
|
53 %
|
62 %
|
59 %
|
61 %
|
57 %
|
45 %
|
Investing decisions feel more complicated than a year ago
|
55 %
|
53 %
|
52 %
|
60 %
|
59 %
|
48 %
|
55 %
|
I feel anxious about making the 'right' investing decisions
|
52 %
|
46 %
|
57 %
|
65 %
|
59 %
|
40 %
|
50 %
|
Small investing decisions feel just as stressful as big ones
|
46 %
|
42 %
|
47 %
|
56 %
|
51 %
|
37 %
|
53 %
|
Putting my money to work by investing can help keep me on track to reach my long-term goals
|
87 %
|
88 %
|
91 %
|
89 %
|
87 %
|
88 %
|
79 %
|
When investing, it's not about timing the market but about the amount of time in the market
|
79 %
|
78 %
|
80 %
|
83 %
|
81 %
|
78 %
|
71 %
|
I would like to invest more but can't because of rising cost of living
|
62 %
|
56 %
|
64 %
|
66 %
|
64 %
|
59 %
|
66 %
|
I'm concerned I'm not investing enough
|
53 %
|
50 %
|
53 %
|
61 %
|
57 %
|
47 %
|
49 %
|
RESPONSE
(AMONG THOSE WITH CASH TO INVEST)
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
SK/
MB
|
ON
|
QC
|
AC
|
Average reported cash sitting uninvested
|
$29,077
|
$35,029
|
$40,521
|
$33,370
|
$28,225
|
$22,705
|
$15,378
|
RESPONSE
(AMONG THOSE WITH CASH TO INVEST)
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
SK/
MB
|
ON
|
QC
|
AC
|
Reasons for holding cash instead of investing it
|
I don't want to lock in my money as I may need it soon
|
44 %
|
49 %
|
45 %
|
43 %
|
42 %
|
43 %
|
47 %
|
I'm building or maintaining an emergency fund
|
40 %
|
46 %
|
39 %
|
36 %
|
37 %
|
48 %
|
30 %
|
I feel safer with cash in my hands right now
|
23 %
|
22 %
|
29 %
|
29 %
|
24 %
|
21 %
|
16 %
|
I'm saving for a specific purchase or expense
|
21 %
|
16 %
|
22 %
|
24 %
|
25 %
|
20 %
|
11 %
|
I'm anxious about potentially losing money
|
15 %
|
17 %
|
12 %
|
13 %
|
17 %
|
13 %
|
21 %
|
I don't know enough to feel confident about investing
|
13 %
|
8 %
|
13 %
|
13 %
|
15 %
|
11 %
|
13 %
|
I could see myself investing at least some of my sidelined cash in the next year
|
62 %
|
58 %
|
57 %
|
67 %
|
63 %
|
64 %
|
57 %
|
If I were to invest some of my cash tomorrow, I'd invest it in:
|
ETFs (Exchange-
traded funds)
|
34 %
|
32 %
|
34 %
|
24 %
|
39 %
|
31 %
|
34 %
|
Mutual Funds
|
26 %
|
30 %
|
22 %
|
23 %
|
27 %
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
GICs (Guaranteed
Investment Certificates)
|
25 %
|
25 %
|
36 %
|
30 %
|
24 %
|
22 %
|
13 %
|
Likelihood to invest some of my cash
if a trusted advisor handed me a simple plan
|
44 %
|
37 %
|
39 %
|
58 %
|
47 %
|
43 %
|
34 %
FAQs: RBC Financial Flexibility Poll – Fall 2026 Edition
Q: How much cash is sitting on the sidelines uninvested?
A: According to RBC's poll, an average of $29,077 is sitting uninvested, with 59% of Canadian poll respondents stating they have cash available to invest.
Q: What's stopping Canadians from investing their cash?
A: RBC's poll found there are five key reasons why Canadians with available cash aren't investing that money:
- 58% say FOMU (fear of messing up) is bigger than FOMO (fear of missing out)
- 54% would like to invest more but can't because of rising costs
- 53% feel anxious about making the "right" investing decisions
- 46% are waiting for the 'right time'
- 44% don't want to lock in their money as they may need it soon
Q: How many Canadians with cash on the sidelines are ready to invest?
A: RBC's poll found that 62% of Canadians with cash available to invest could see themselves investing at least some of that money over the next year, including 29% who could see themselves investing at least half or more.
Q: What might make Canadians consider investing their cash?
A: According to RBC's poll, more than four-in-ten (44%) of those with cash available to invest said they would likely invest some this money if a trusted advisor gave them a simple plan.
Q: What would Canadians with cash invest in if they started tomorrow?
A: RBC's poll found that ETFs (34%), mutual funds (26%) and GICs (25%) top the list if Canadians invested their cash tomorrow.
Q: What did younger Canadian investors (aged 18 to 34) share about their investment mindset?
A: There were three key learnings from RBC poll findings about the mindset of younger Canadian
investors:
- 44% second-guess their investment decisions after making them
- 41% feel overwhelmed managing their investments
- 28% are more focused on short-term gains than a long-term strategy
Q: Where can Canadians find out more about ways RBC can help them grow their money?
A: More details around ways RBC can help Canadians grow their money – and the latest investing offer – are available at rbc.com/winteroffer.
Disclaimers
This news release is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.
RBC Financial Planning is a business name used by Royal Mutual Funds Inc. (RMFI). Financial planning services and investment advice are provided by RMFI. RMFI, RBC Global Asset Management Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Trust Corporation of Canada and The Royal Trust Company are separate corporate entities which are affiliated. RMFI is licensed as a financial services firm in the province of Quebec.
About the RBC Financial Flexibility Poll – Fall 2026 Edition
These findings are from a survey conducted by RBC from September 30 to October 5, 2026, among a representative sample of n=1522 online adult Canadians (aged 18+) who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ±2.50 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
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Media contact:
Kathy Bevan, RBC Corporate Communications, 647-618-2287
SOURCE RBC Royal Bank
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