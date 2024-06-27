Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Australian Critical Minerals

Iron Ore Exploration Commences in the Pilbara

Australian Critical Minerals (ASX: ACM, “Australian Critical Minerals” or “the Company”) a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in Western Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of iron ore exploration on its Pilbara portfolio.

Highlights

  • An initial mapping and sampling campaign focused on Iron Ore prospectivity has commenced on the Cooletha and Shaw Projects in the Pilbara, Western Australia
  • Objective of the program is to develop drill targets for a follow up field campaign
  • ACM’s Pilbara portfolio covers 494km2 and is highly prospective for Iron Ore
  • Over 20km of prospective Channel Iron Deposits (CID), with historical sampling returning an average grade of 56% Fe across various CID ridges at the Cooletha Project
  • Over 10km of Banded Iron Formations (BIF) and CID targets will be followed up at the Shaw Project
  • Excellent infrastructure including rail and port that currently service established iron ore mines
  • Located amongst Iron Ore Giants
    • The Shaw Project sits directly south of Atlas Iron’s Miralga Creek Iron Ore Mine and directly east of the Abydos Iron Ore Complex. The Abydos host stratigraphy potentially extends into the Shaw tenement
    • The Cooletha Project is located north of FMG’s Cloudbreak Mine and northwest of Hancock Prospecting’s Roy Hill Mine
Cooletha Fe Project

The Cooletha Project, covering over 400 km2 of ground in the Pilbara, is highly prospective for Iron Ore. The Project is located north of Fortescue Metals Group’s (ASX:FMG) Cloudbreak Mine and north west of Hancock Prospecting's Roy Hill Iron Ore Mine (Figure 1).

As sampling work progresses and drill targets are defined at Cooletha and Shaw it is anticipated that the currently known CID areas will be extended and further CIDs may be identified (Figure 2).

An advanced, high-resolution satellite-borne sensor mapping study has been completed and this will guide the current sampling program.

The Cooletha Project has excellent infrastructure with both FMG and Hancock Prospecting’s rail infrastructure transecting the tenements. Once ACM’s CIDs are defined, the Company expects they may be of significant interest to major mining companies given the ease of which exisiting road, rail and port infrastructure can be accessed from Cooletha and Shaw.

Pastoral stations in the Cooletha and Shaw areas provide an excellent base from which ACM will be able to support exploration teams to conduct exploration and drill programs.

Shaw Fe Project

The Shaw Project of almost 100km2 of ground is prospective for Iron Ore in Banded Iron Formation (BIF) and as CID’s (Fig 3). Historic sampling of the BIF at Shaw returned +50% Fe (previously reported in the Company Prospectus 29 June 2023). This BIF unit will be followed up with further sampling in the current program to further identify its size and grade potential. The CIDs in Shaw have not had historic work and provide targets that represent potential substantial upside.

The Shaw Project sits directly south of Atlas Iron’s Miralga Creek Iron Ore Mine and directly east of the Abydos Iron Ore Complex. The Abydos host stratigraphy potentially extends into the Shaw tenements. The proximity of the Shaw project to Miralga Creek offers the scope to discover a Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) resource which may be attractive to Miralga Creek where Atlas have mine plans to develop five open pits to extract 8 million tonnes of Iron Ore over four to five years. 1

The Shaw Project is close to existing infrastructure including rail and is only 100km SSE of Port Hedland. The Miralga Creek to Abydos road passes within 100m of the Shaw tenement boundary. The Miralga Creek mine site is only 6km from the tenement boundary. Miralga Creek is one of three nearby Atlas Iron locations which together reported 100Mt of iron ore production in 2022-2023.

Figure 1 – The location of the Cooletha and Shaw Projects in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

Figure 2 – The Cooletha Project, Channel Iron Ridge locations(Source Company Prospectus, Released 29 June 2023)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Critical Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024 - $1.10 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 and is to be paid on July 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resources Estimate (“MRE”) for Direct Shipping Ore (“DSO”) for the 100% owned Hamersley Iron Ore (“Hamersley” or “Project”) of 108.5Mt at 58% Fe1.

Keep reading...Show less

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $30.2 million or about CDN. $41.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders.  LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caterpillar's battery-electric haul truck.

BHP and Rio Tinto Join Forces to Test Battery-Electric Haul Trucks in Pilbara Area

Mining giants BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) are teaming up to trial battery-electric haul trucks in Western Australia’s Pilbara region as part of their broader ESG strategies.

The collaboration aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and drive sustainability in the mining sector.

The partnership will see the trial of two Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAT 793 haul trucks starting in the second half of 2024, and two Komatsu (TSE:6301) 930 haul trucks beginning in 2026. BHP will use the Caterpillar haul trucks, while Rio Tinto will focus on the Komatsu models, with the trial outcomes shared between the two companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the first quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

