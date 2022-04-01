Famed Gamer, FaZe Santana, will Take Followers Along as He Discovers Irish Spring's Groundbreaking Innovation, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower - When gamers are in the thick of battle, taking down the big boss, or competing in an all-out battle royale, the last thing they want to do is put down the controller. In fact, 1-in-5 gamers have admitted to skipping a shower so they don't have to unplug. 1 But ...

GAMING00