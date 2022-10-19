Lithium Investing News

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

  • Drilling of two lithological diamond core holes has been completed at Urgakh Naran with a total depth of 702m, third hole currently at 185m;

  • Drilling of one water well down to 300m has been completed using a tricone bit, slotted casings, with a diameter of 6 inches;

  • Total cumulated gravelite, porous and permeable zones starting at 184m seen at UNDH-02 show thickness of at least 80m; and

  • Site visit concluded in September 2022 with a second visit planned for October 2022; inferred resource calculation ongoing.

"Onsite advancements at Urgakh Naran continue to be highly encouraging. Being able to report on lithology which is indicative of permeability, further validates the low resistivity zones identified by the TEM conducted this summer. We continue to advance the asset at breakneck speed," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

Efforts steadily progress at Urgakh Naran to complete the diamond holes as well as the monitoring wells, allowing the Company to progress inferred resource calculations.

Summary

Diamond Core and Water well drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran. Core as well as brine samples are being collected for assaying and porosity testing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_002.jpg

Figure 1: Drill location map at Urgakh Naran, Dorngovi Province, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_002full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_003.jpg

Figure 2. Waterwell rig at UNWH-01, Urgakh Naran.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_003full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_004.jpg

Figure 3. Waterwell rig at UNWH-01, Urgakh Naran.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_004full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_005.jpg

Figure 4. Diamond core drilling at UNDH-02.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/141091_e566f191a457ebd5_005full.jpg.

All technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion Energy's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

