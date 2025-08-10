IODM logo

IODM – Further Revenue Payment Milestone Achieved

IODM Limited (ASX: IOD) (“IODM” or “the Company”), is pleased to provide an update on its’ United Kingdom Education (“UK Education”) segment revenue.

Pursuant to the exclusive revenue share agreements conducted with Convera in respect of the UK and EU regions, IODM is guaranteed a minimum monthly payment for the duration of the arrangement. The quantum of the minimum monthly payment is determined by the revenue threshold attained by the Company.

IODM has now achieved the revenue threshold necessary to activate an increase of the monthly minimum payment from GBP75,000.00 to GBP100,000.00. The threshold uplift was underpinned by an exceptional July 2025 performance where organic growth from existing Educational Institutions (EI’s) and revenue from new EI on-boarding collectively contributed to a 242% increase on the Previous Corresponding Period (“PCP”).

UK Education receipts for July 2025 in an amount of AUD$250k* exceeded the guaranteed minimum payment (AUD$150k*) by c.67%. Conversely, for July 2024 the Company received the guaranteed minimum payment in an amount of AUD$99k* as it exceeded actual performance for that month (of AUD$73k*). Pleasingly, the July 2025 result was achieved in what is normally a quiet quarter for EI’s in the Northern Hemisphere.

The guaranteed minimum threshold increase is effective from August 2025 and represents the 4th guaranteed minimum revenue threshold escalation since agreement inception. On an annualised basis, the minimum payment to IODM is now AUD2.39m*, an increase of 100% on PCP.

AUD/GBP Assumption - 0.5004

The Level 4 threshold escalation results in a 33% increase in the guaranteed minimum monthly payment to the Company with an annualised increment of c. AUD$600k*.

IODM CEO, Mark Reilly said:

“It is becoming overwhelmingly evident that the IODM Connect platform is not only pivotal in procuring initial university on-boarding but also underpinning longer term organic growth from on-boarded educational institutions.

IODM is ideally positioned to benefit from the upcoming traditional busy invoicing period in UK Education and the Company continues to increase wallet share through product and platform enhancements.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from IODM, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.




asx stocksasx:iodcybersecurity stocksfintech investingcybersecurity investing
IOD:AU
IODM Ltd
Sign up to get your FREE

IODM Ltd Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM Ltd


Keep reading...Show less

Cloud-based cash flow optimisation solution for medium and large enterprises

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Additional Education Revenue Share Partner & New Regions

Additional Education Revenue Share Partner & New Regions

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Additional Education Revenue Share Partner & New Regions

Download the PDF here.

IODM Announces Japan Revenue Share Agreement

IODM Announces Japan Revenue Share Agreement

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IODM Announces Japan Revenue Share Agreement

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

Download the PDF here.

Whitehawk Limited

WhiteHawk Secures Key Cyber Sub-Contract Position on US$920M Total Contract Value–U.S. Federal Government Contract Vehicle for 10 Years

WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK) (“WhiteHawk” or “the Company”), is the first global online AI based cyber security exchange enabling all businesses and organizations to take smart action to prevent cybercrime, fraud and disruption and mitigate the impacts continuously - with automated and scalable Cyber Risk Assessments, SaaS, and Platform as a Service (“PaaS”) product lines that are tailored for clients of all sizes.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

IODM Ltd
Sign up to get your FREE

IODM Ltd Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

Related News

Uranium Investing

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Gold Investing

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Cleantech Investing

Fully Funded FEED Underway for LCO2 Tank

Gold Investing

High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Kirkland Lake Discovery Gains 88 Percent

nickel investing

Nickel Outlook

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

×