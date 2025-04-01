WhiteHawk Secures Key Cyber Sub-Contract Position on US$920M Total Contract Value–U.S. Federal Government Contract Vehicle for 10 Years

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK) (“WhiteHawk” or “the Company”), is the first global online AI based cyber security exchange enabling all businesses and organizations to take smart action to prevent cybercrime, fraud and disruption and mitigate the impacts continuously - with automated and scalable Cyber Risk Assessments, SaaS, and Platform as a Service (“PaaS”) product lines that are tailored for clients of all sizes.
Highlights
- Teaming with Knexus Research LLC, a small business US Government prime contractor, alongside industry leaders Babel Street and Dun & Bradstreet, WHK provides AI empowered advanced cyber data analytics and platforms.
- Selected as 1 of only 8 teams (from 23 applicants) for this highly competitive, multi-award US Federal Government contract vehicle.
- Sponsored by the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense (“OSD AT&L”), the Supply Chain Illumination Program, Tools & Services (“SCRIPTS”) Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”) addresses critical federal supply chain threats including fraud, cyber vulnerability, and foreign influence.
- Backed by a March 2025 White House Executive Order, which directs US Federal procurement to be consolidated under the US General Services Administration (“GSA”) —significantly increasing the use of government wide contract vehicles such as SCRIPTS BPA, providing further pre-qualified significant opportunities for WHK
- WhiteHawk will deliver cyber supply chain risk solution options across the U.S. Government under this contract, representing significant recurring revenue potential.
WhiteHawk has been selected as the core cyber partner on the GSA SCRIPTS BPA (“Supply Chain Illumination Program Tools & Services Blanket Purchase Agreement”) —a government-wide contract vehicle that enables any U.S. federal agency to rapidly acquire advanced supply chain risk management (“SCRM”) tools and services.
Strategic Positioning & Competitive Edge
WhiteHawk collaborated closely with small business US Government prime Knexus Research LLC, Babel Street, and Dun & Bradstreet over the past year to optimize and deliver a robust, AI-powered suite of supply chain illumination tools, including:
- Global cyber and business risk datasets,
- Real-time vendor risk assessments,
- Continuous monitoring and analytics capabilities.
These solutions uniquely enable federal agencies to rapidly identify and mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities, with WhiteHawk’s SaaS and PaaS AI/ML based solutions, providing the Cyber Risk data, analytics, automated assessments and mitigation capabilities. GSA SCRIPTS BPA (“U.S. General Services Administration Supply Chain Illumination Program, Tools & Services”) is a Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”), a simplified US Federal Government acquisition method used to streamline the ordering process of procuring recurring goods and services from qualified vendors.
In addition, a U.S. Executive Order (“EO”)1 was signed “to consolidate federal procurement of goods and services within the GSA to remove waste and duplication and enable agencies to focus on their mission of delivering services to citizens. Within 90 days, the EO directs the GSA administrator to submit to the director of the Office of Management a comprehensive plan for consolidating the procurement of common goods and services across the government.”
“This award positions WhiteHawk to capture long-term value through recurring U.S. Federal task orders for the next decade,” said Terry Roberts, Executive Chair of WhiteHawk. “Our powerful combination of global datasets, AI/ML based automated analytics, and scalable platforms, uniquely positions us at the forefront of U.S. supply chain cyber risk management.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Whitehawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
14 July 2024
Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Collaboration with leading semiconductor IP business 2D Generation to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging AI1's learnings in data centres and cybersecurity.
- 2D Generation is developing applications to enable the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions for AI and datacentres
- 2D Generation is a founding partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking
- Research and innovation partners include NVIDIA, IMEC, Valeo, Applied Materials, NXP and Unity.
Driving AI and Semiconductor Innovation
The collaboration is poised to advance the development of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions crucial for AI and data centres. 2D Generation, renowned globally for its intellectual property innovations in semiconductors that enhance performance enabling generative AI and significant data centre efficiencies, is also a founding partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking, reflecting its commitment to driving semiconductor advancements.
The Objectives of the Collaboration
The applications of the jointly developed technologies will align with AI1’s dual track strategy of AI enablement and advanced data centre and cyber security solutions.
The material terms of the binding Collaboration Agreement are as follows:
- Innovative AI Chips: The partnership will focus on creating intellectual property for electronic photonic power and systems on chips (SoC) and their integration into systems in package (SiP) modules.
- High-Performance Computing: Applications will target AI, data centres, high-performance computing, and other digital industries, including cybersecurity.
- Environmental Impact: Addressing the scalability limitations and massive energy demands of semiconductors to reduce societal and environmental costs.
- Within 60 days the parties will finalise a formal joint action plan regarding the implementation of the collaboration strategy going forward.
- The parties will mutually fund the costs of developing the joint action plan and the collaboration. Adisyn does not anticipate its contribution to these costs to be material at this stage. Further, Adisyn anticipates that the initial revenues from the Collaboration will be nominal at this stage, as is usually the case at the start of collaborations of this nature.
- The intellectual property developed from the action plan and the collaboration will be owned solely by 2D Generation with the right of assignment to Adisyn for commercialisation on terms yet to be formalised.
- The term of the Collaboration Agreement is ongoing until terminated in writing by either party.
Adisyn will keep shareholders updated in respect of the finalisation of the formal joint action plan and any further related agreements.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
