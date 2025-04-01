Whitehawk Limited

WhiteHawk Secures Key Cyber Sub-Contract Position on US$920M Total Contract Value–U.S. Federal Government Contract Vehicle for 10 Years

WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK) (“WhiteHawk” or “the Company”), is the first global online AI based cyber security exchange enabling all businesses and organizations to take smart action to prevent cybercrime, fraud and disruption and mitigate the impacts continuously - with automated and scalable Cyber Risk Assessments, SaaS, and Platform as a Service (“PaaS”) product lines that are tailored for clients of all sizes.

Highlights

  • Teaming with Knexus Research LLC, a small business US Government prime contractor, alongside industry leaders Babel Street and Dun & Bradstreet, WHK provides AI empowered advanced cyber data analytics and platforms.
  • Selected as 1 of only 8 teams (from 23 applicants) for this highly competitive, multi-award US Federal Government contract vehicle.
  • Sponsored by the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense (“OSD AT&L”), the Supply Chain Illumination Program, Tools & Services (“SCRIPTS”) Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”) addresses critical federal supply chain threats including fraud, cyber vulnerability, and foreign influence.
  • Backed by a March 2025 White House Executive Order, which directs US Federal procurement to be consolidated under the US General Services Administration (“GSA”) —significantly increasing the use of government wide contract vehicles such as SCRIPTS BPA, providing further pre-qualified significant opportunities for WHK
  • WhiteHawk will deliver cyber supply chain risk solution options across the U.S. Government under this contract, representing significant recurring revenue potential.

WhiteHawk has been selected as the core cyber partner on the GSA SCRIPTS BPA (“Supply Chain Illumination Program Tools & Services Blanket Purchase Agreement”) —a government-wide contract vehicle that enables any U.S. federal agency to rapidly acquire advanced supply chain risk management (“SCRM”) tools and services.

Strategic Positioning & Competitive Edge

WhiteHawk collaborated closely with small business US Government prime Knexus Research LLC, Babel Street, and Dun & Bradstreet over the past year to optimize and deliver a robust, AI-powered suite of supply chain illumination tools, including:

  • Global cyber and business risk datasets,
  • Real-time vendor risk assessments,
  • Continuous monitoring and analytics capabilities.

These solutions uniquely enable federal agencies to rapidly identify and mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities, with WhiteHawk’s SaaS and PaaS AI/ML based solutions, providing the Cyber Risk data, analytics, automated assessments and mitigation capabilities. GSA SCRIPTS BPA (“U.S. General Services Administration Supply Chain Illumination Program, Tools & Services”) is a Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”), a simplified US Federal Government acquisition method used to streamline the ordering process of procuring recurring goods and services from qualified vendors.

In addition, a U.S. Executive Order (“EO”)1 was signed “to consolidate federal procurement of goods and services within the GSA to remove waste and duplication and enable agencies to focus on their mission of delivering services to citizens. Within 90 days, the EO directs the GSA administrator to submit to the director of the Office of Management a comprehensive plan for consolidating the procurement of common goods and services across the government.”

“This award positions WhiteHawk to capture long-term value through recurring U.S. Federal task orders for the next decade,” said Terry Roberts, Executive Chair of WhiteHawk. “Our powerful combination of global datasets, AI/ML based automated analytics, and scalable platforms, uniquely positions us at the forefront of U.S. supply chain cyber risk management.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Whitehawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:whkcybersecurity investing
The Conversation (0)
