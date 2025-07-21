- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 21, 2025
IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Additional Education Revenue Share Partner & New Regions
01 May
IODM Ltd
Investor Insight
IODM is well-positioned in the growing fintech space to meet rising demand for accounts receivable automation, with recent North American expansion underscoring its global scalability and recurring revenue potential.
OverviewIODM (ASX:IOD) is a cloud-based working capital management software solution designed to automate and streamline the accounts receivable function for universities, commercial companies and other enterprises. This platform facilitates the collection of payments, enhances client communication, and reduces manual workload. By integrating with existing accounting systems, IODM improves cash flow management and optimizes working capital.
A key strength is IODM’s capability to manage complex billing cycles, especially for international payments. As of 2024, the platform is used by ten UK universities, and IODM is actively expanding into North America, Asia, and Europe.
In April 2025, IODM signed a revenue share agreement with leading North American payment provider Convera, targeting the large and growing international student population in the US and Canada. This partnership significantly enhances IODM’s reach in the education sector, particularly with universities seeking more efficient cross-border payment solutions.
Company Highlights
- IODM is a cloud-based accounts receivable communications platform designed to automate and streamline cash collection processes within the terms of trade.
- The platform seamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
- IODM targets medium to large companies and is scalable for businesses with multiple divisions and complex reporting requirements.
- The company has experienced strong adoption among universities and enterprises, with a focus on managing complex billing cycles and cross-border payments.
- In 2024, IODM began implementing a revenue share agreement in North America through Convera, replicating its success in the UK university market.
Key Product: IODM Connect
IODM Connect is the company’s flagship intelligent accounts receivable platform, designed to automate invoice reminders, payment collections, and cash allocation. Seamlessly integrating with leading ERP systems—including Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and Xero—the platform can be adopted with minimal disruption to existing financial workflows.
A key strength of IODM Connect lies in its ability to streamline time-consuming receivables processes. Automated payment reminders reduce manual follow-ups, while advanced cash allocation and reconciliation tools improve accuracy and speed. This is especially valuable for organizations managing high transaction volumes or cross-border payments, where complexities around currencies and methods can lead to delays and errors.
By simplifying these processes, IODM Connect enhances efficiency, reduces administrative burden, and enables businesses to focus on core operations while maintaining tighter control over cash flow.
Strategic Partnerships
IODM has established a network of strategic global partnerships that continue to drive its international expansion. In the education sector, the company has partnered with Convera (formerly Western Union Business Solutions) to streamline cross-border tuition and fee payments. This collaboration has been pivotal in securing IODM’s strong foothold in the UK and EU university markets and is now being extended to support growth in North America.
IODM has also partnered with Corpay (NYSE:CPAY), a global leader in corporate payment solutions, to support enterprise clients in industries such as manufacturing, transport, and logistics. These partnerships provide access to key verticals and geographies without requiring a large regional sales footprint.
By leveraging the infrastructure and client networks of its partners, IODM can scale efficiently, expand its market reach, and accelerate revenue growth globally.
Target Market: Universities and Enterprise Clients
IODM continues to target education and enterprise sectors with complex billing requirements:
- In the UK, IODM has onboarded 12 universities, including the London School of Economics and Coventry University.
- Through its partnership with Convera, IODM is rapidly expanding in North America, aiming to serve international students across the US and Canada.
- The platform simplifies tuition, accommodation, and ancillary payments while reducing administrative burden and currency conversion complexities.
Market Drivers
Growing demand for IODM’s platform is fueled by key trends in the education sector and among enterprises with international operations. A major driver is the increasing population of international students, particularly in regions such as Europe, North America, and Australia. Universities are under mounting pressure to manage cross-border payments more efficiently, navigating challenges like fluctuating exchange rates, diverse payment methods, and extended processing times. IODM’s platform addresses these complexities by streamlining and automating receivables, helping institutions improve the student payment experience while optimizing operational efficiency.
Rising inflation and higher interest rates have intensified the need for effective cash flow management across both the education and enterprise sectors. Timely and accurate collection of receivables has become essential to maintaining financial resilience. IODM’s automation capabilities reduce manual workloads, minimize errors, and accelerate payment cycles, making it a critical tool for organizations striving to enhance liquidity and financial stability in a challenging economic environment.
Management Team
Mark Reilly – Chief Executive Officer
Mark Reilly has over 25 years of experience in corporate advisory and insolvency, particularly within the mining, banking, and finance sectors. He has held leadership roles at companies such as Forte Energy, Valor Resources, and BOS Global Holdings. Under his leadership since 2017, IODM has expanded its global footprint, forging strategic partnerships and driving growth in the education and enterprise sectors.
Petrina Halsall – Chief Operating Officer
Petrina Halsall worked in critical IT roles across the FMCG, automotive, transport, logistics and public sectors. Notably, she served as head of IT for the Victorian Department of Treasury and held leadership positions at GUD Holdings for seven years. Her extensive background in managing business-critical infrastructure and certified security makes her a key asset for IODM’s operational efficiency.
James Burke – Chief Technology Officer
James Burke has extensive experience in overseeing complex technological infrastructures and security systems. Before joining IODM, Burke held roles that focused on critical infrastructure management in various sectors. His leadership and technical skills in IT security have played a crucial role in developing and maintaining the robust technological infrastructure at IODM, helping the company achieve scalable growth.
Graham Smith – Head of Operations, UK and North America
Graham Smith has over six years of experience in the financial services industry. Before joining IODM, he worked at Western Union Business Solutions in various roles, including regional manager for channels and partnerships. Smith’s expertise in managing partnerships and expanding business into new regions is central to IODM’s continued growth in these key international markets.
Cloud-based cash flow optimisation solution for medium and large enterprises
11 May
IODM Announces Japan Revenue Share Agreement
IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IODM Announces Japan Revenue Share Agreement
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
06 March
IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements
IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements
28 February
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts
02 February
IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance
IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance
01 April
WhiteHawk Secures Key Cyber Sub-Contract Position on US$920M Total Contract Value–U.S. Federal Government Contract Vehicle for 10 Years
WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK) (“WhiteHawk” or “the Company”), is the first global online AI based cyber security exchange enabling all businesses and organizations to take smart action to prevent cybercrime, fraud and disruption and mitigate the impacts continuously - with automated and scalable Cyber Risk Assessments, SaaS, and Platform as a Service (“PaaS”) product lines that are tailored for clients of all sizes.
Highlights
- Teaming with Knexus Research LLC, a small business US Government prime contractor, alongside industry leaders Babel Street and Dun & Bradstreet, WHK provides AI empowered advanced cyber data analytics and platforms.
- Selected as 1 of only 8 teams (from 23 applicants) for this highly competitive, multi-award US Federal Government contract vehicle.
- Sponsored by the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense (“OSD AT&L”), the Supply Chain Illumination Program, Tools & Services (“SCRIPTS”) Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”) addresses critical federal supply chain threats including fraud, cyber vulnerability, and foreign influence.
- Backed by a March 2025 White House Executive Order, which directs US Federal procurement to be consolidated under the US General Services Administration (“GSA”) —significantly increasing the use of government wide contract vehicles such as SCRIPTS BPA, providing further pre-qualified significant opportunities for WHK
- WhiteHawk will deliver cyber supply chain risk solution options across the U.S. Government under this contract, representing significant recurring revenue potential.
WhiteHawk has been selected as the core cyber partner on the GSA SCRIPTS BPA (“Supply Chain Illumination Program Tools & Services Blanket Purchase Agreement”) —a government-wide contract vehicle that enables any U.S. federal agency to rapidly acquire advanced supply chain risk management (“SCRM”) tools and services.
Strategic Positioning & Competitive Edge
WhiteHawk collaborated closely with small business US Government prime Knexus Research LLC, Babel Street, and Dun & Bradstreet over the past year to optimize and deliver a robust, AI-powered suite of supply chain illumination tools, including:
- Global cyber and business risk datasets,
- Real-time vendor risk assessments,
- Continuous monitoring and analytics capabilities.
These solutions uniquely enable federal agencies to rapidly identify and mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities, with WhiteHawk’s SaaS and PaaS AI/ML based solutions, providing the Cyber Risk data, analytics, automated assessments and mitigation capabilities. GSA SCRIPTS BPA (“U.S. General Services Administration Supply Chain Illumination Program, Tools & Services”) is a Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”), a simplified US Federal Government acquisition method used to streamline the ordering process of procuring recurring goods and services from qualified vendors.
In addition, a U.S. Executive Order (“EO”)1 was signed “to consolidate federal procurement of goods and services within the GSA to remove waste and duplication and enable agencies to focus on their mission of delivering services to citizens. Within 90 days, the EO directs the GSA administrator to submit to the director of the Office of Management a comprehensive plan for consolidating the procurement of common goods and services across the government.”
“This award positions WhiteHawk to capture long-term value through recurring U.S. Federal task orders for the next decade,” said Terry Roberts, Executive Chair of WhiteHawk. “Our powerful combination of global datasets, AI/ML based automated analytics, and scalable platforms, uniquely positions us at the forefront of U.S. supply chain cyber risk management.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Whitehawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
14 July 2024
Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Collaboration with leading semiconductor IP business 2D Generation to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging AI1's learnings in data centres and cybersecurity.
- 2D Generation is developing applications to enable the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions for AI and datacentres
- 2D Generation is a founding partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking
- Research and innovation partners include NVIDIA, IMEC, Valeo, Applied Materials, NXP and Unity.
Driving AI and Semiconductor Innovation
The collaboration is poised to advance the development of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions crucial for AI and data centres. 2D Generation, renowned globally for its intellectual property innovations in semiconductors that enhance performance enabling generative AI and significant data centre efficiencies, is also a founding partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking, reflecting its commitment to driving semiconductor advancements.
The Objectives of the Collaboration
The applications of the jointly developed technologies will align with AI1’s dual track strategy of AI enablement and advanced data centre and cyber security solutions.
The material terms of the binding Collaboration Agreement are as follows:
- Innovative AI Chips: The partnership will focus on creating intellectual property for electronic photonic power and systems on chips (SoC) and their integration into systems in package (SiP) modules.
- High-Performance Computing: Applications will target AI, data centres, high-performance computing, and other digital industries, including cybersecurity.
- Environmental Impact: Addressing the scalability limitations and massive energy demands of semiconductors to reduce societal and environmental costs.
- Within 60 days the parties will finalise a formal joint action plan regarding the implementation of the collaboration strategy going forward.
- The parties will mutually fund the costs of developing the joint action plan and the collaboration. Adisyn does not anticipate its contribution to these costs to be material at this stage. Further, Adisyn anticipates that the initial revenues from the Collaboration will be nominal at this stage, as is usually the case at the start of collaborations of this nature.
- The intellectual property developed from the action plan and the collaboration will be owned solely by 2D Generation with the right of assignment to Adisyn for commercialisation on terms yet to be formalised.
- The term of the Collaboration Agreement is ongoing until terminated in writing by either party.
Adisyn will keep shareholders updated in respect of the finalisation of the formal joint action plan and any further related agreements.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
