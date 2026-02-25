Invitation to the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada

Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA,OTC:LRAXF) (OTC Pink: LRAXF), ("Lara" or the "Company") invites our stakeholders, including potential Join-Venture Partners, prospectors, and investors to visit the Lara Exploration team at our booth #2700 at the Prospectors Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention from March 1st to March 4th, 2026. Chairman Miles Thompson, President & CEO Simon Ingram, VP Corporate Development Christopher MacIntyre, and Liam Keane will be in attendance to meet with our stakeholders, identify new ideas, and discuss new partnerships. Please reach out to Liam Keane, liam@laraexploration.com or +1 (416) 871-9103 if you would like to schedule a meeting with a member of our team while at PDAC.

Lara is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Planalto Copper-Gold Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, with an open-pitable Mineral Resource detailed in a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on October 17, 2024. Scoping studies completed in 2025 are detailed in NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment, results of which were published on October 21, 2025.

Lara has maintained the Prospect and Royalty Generator business model for the rest of its portfolio, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners, retaining a minority interest and or a royalty.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Mining Stock Education LLC ("MSE") of Detroit, Michigan, to provide certain investor communication services to the Company for a period of 12 months. Payment will be made quarterly for an aggregate payment of US$84,000. Apart from such agreement, MSE has no interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Lara Exploration

Lara is an exploration company, focused on advancing its 100%-owned Planalto Copper-Gold Project in the Carajás mining district in northern Brazil. Based on the recent Planalto PEA report 1, it is anticipated that Planalto will be developed as a conventional open pit mine with a low strip-ratio, processing 8 Mtpa via a conventional crushing and grinding circuit followed by froth flotation. A single saleable chalcopyrite concentrate with a minor gold credit is to be transported internationally to third-party smelters. During the first 6 years, the PEA (Note 1) production schedule produces on average 36 kt (79 million lb) of copper and 7200 oz of gold per year, and over an 18-year mine life, Planalto will produce 560 kt (1.2 billion lb) of copper and 111,000 oz of gold. The project is located on private farmland, 4 km from the state highway with high tension powerlines alongside and close to two major Carajás mining towns within excellent infrastructure.

Note 1: A NI 43.101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and Mineral Resource Estimate are detailed in reports filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on November 17, 2025 and October 17, 2024 respectively. The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and, as such, there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

For further information on Lara Exploration Ltd. please consult our website www.laraexploration.com, or contact Chris MacIntyre, VP Corporate Development, at +1 416 703 0010.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285334

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lara-explorationlra-cctsxv-lracopper-investing
LRA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Many copper bobbins and warehouse copper pipes.

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

Copper miners with productive assets have much to gain as supply and demand tighten. The price of copper reached new all-time highs in 2026 on both the COMEX in the United States and the London Metals Exchange (LME) in the United Kingdom. In 2025, the copper price on the COMEX surged during the... Keep Reading...
Copper pipes.

Copper Prices Rally on Tariff Fears, Weak US Dollar

Copper prices continue to make gains, driven by supply and demand fundamentals and further boosted by tariff fears.The price reached a record high on January 29, and while it has since moderated somewhat, several factors have injected fresh concerns and volatility into the market.Among them has... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU)

Domestic Metals

Keep Reading...
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals

Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Exploration

Copper Quest Exploration

Keep Reading...
"Welcome to Arizona" sign with red, yellow and blue stripes under a clear sky.

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Property in Arizona

Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY,OTCQX:CPPKF) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) San Manuel property, which sits next to its Copper Creek project in Arizona. The company says the move will combine the two adjacent assets into a single US-focused copper... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

Related News

base metals investing

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

energy investing

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

gold investing

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

silver investing

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

base metals investing

Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

precious metals investing

Share Purchase Plan