Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions to the following Invesco ETFs.1
For the funds listed in the Table, the ex-date for the 2026 capital gains distributions will be Monday, December 21, 2026. The record date will be Monday, December 21, 2026, and the payable date will be Monday, December 28, 2026.
Table
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Estimated
|
Estimated
|
Total
Capital Gain
|
Estimated
Capital Gain
(as % of NAV)
|
IDHQ
|
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF
|
1.77
|
2.16
|
3.93
|
8.94 %
|
IMFL
|
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF
|
1.21
|
1.05
|
2.26
|
6.77 %
|
PXF
|
Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF
|
0.85
|
2.74
|
3.59
|
4.72 %
|
CGW
|
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
|
0.34
|
2.37
|
2.71
|
4.22 %
|
PBP
|
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
|
0.61
|
0.30
|
0.91
|
3.95 %
|
IDMO
|
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF
|
-
|
1.98
|
1.98
|
3.42 %
|
PSCT
|
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF
|
0.82
|
1.57
|
2.39
|
3.05 %
|
IQSZ
|
Invesco Global Equity Net Zero ETF
|
0.83
|
0.07
|
0.90
|
2.87 %
|
DVVY
|
Invesco Diversified Dividend Opportunities ETF
|
0.75
|
-
|
0.75
|
2.70 %
|
CSTK
|
Invesco Comstock Contrarian Equity ETF
|
0.44
|
0.29
|
0.73
|
2.19 %
|
QBIG
|
Invesco Top QQQ ETF
|
-
|
0.61
|
0.61
|
1.53 %
|
IMF
|
Invesco Managed Futures Strategy ETF
|
0.56
|
-
|
0.56
|
1.06 %
|
Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF
|
-
|
0.53
|
0.53
|
0.63 %
|
PSCI
|
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
|
0.31
|
0.09
|
0.40
|
0.25 %
|
IPKW
|
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers™ ETF
|
-
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.08 %
|
BSJW
|
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.05 %
|
BSCR
|
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.03 %
|
BSJX
|
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|
-
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.02 %
1 Estimated capital gains and Funds information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of October 30, 2026 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments. Estimates are also not provided for BulletShares Funds liquidating in December.
For more information regarding the taxation of Invesco ETFs, please visit the Invesco ETF Tax Center. Invesco ETFs does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800-983-0903 or ETFInvestor@Invesco.com.
For media questions please call 212-829-7324.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
Important Information
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 80,000, 100,000 or 150,000 Shares.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements; and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
NA6065997 11/26
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SOURCE Invesco Ltd.