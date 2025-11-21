Intuit Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Team USA and Becomes a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Intuit becomes one of the first companies to retain naming rights for an Olympic Games Venue; Intuit Dome will be the home of five-on-five Olympic basketball during LA28

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks and Mailchimp , announced today its sponsorship of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles (LA28) as a Founding Partner in the financial management software category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251121923868/en/

Intuit will be one of the first companies to retain the naming rights for Olympic Games venues with Intuit Dome as part of its multi-year, domestic partnership with Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Intuit Dome will host five-on-five men and women's basketball competitions during the LA28 Olympic Games. This will be the first time in Olympic history that Games venues have the opportunity to retain their commercial venue names.

Intuit has deep ties to Los Angeles given its 23-year partnership with the LA Clippers and its naming rights to Intuit Dome, one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world, located in Inglewood, Calif.

"Intuit is incredibly proud to be a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games. Our commitment to powering prosperity aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Movement: celebrating determination, optimism, and the belief in what's possible," said Thomas Ranese, Chief Marketing Officer at Intuit. "Just as athletes strive for gold, we empower consumers and businesses to outdo their financial goals with confidence. This partnership also allows us to further champion the vibrant business community in Los Angeles and help them thrive."

Powering Prosperity in Los Angeles

Intuit's partnership with LA28 and Team USA deepens its longstanding commitment in the LA community. Intuit's financial education programs will further help the LA28 Games power prosperity for local businesses and make a lasting, positive impact in the host city.

  • Championing Small Businesses: Through the Intuit & LA28 Small Business Supplier Program, Intuit and LA28 will co-create a program to provide access to resources, mentorship, and opportunities for local businesses to become suppliers for the LA28 Games. This initiative will drive economic opportunity and ensure the LA28 Games reflect the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Los Angeles and the nation.
  • Athlete Financial Support: Intuit will partner with Team USA to provide select athletes with free tax preparation with TurboTax to further their financial success.
  • Empowering Financial Futures: Intuit will also expand its national financial education program for students in the LA community, helping them build real-world skills.

"As we prepare to welcome the world to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we're proud to partner with Intuit—a company with deep roots in this city and a long-standing commitment to Angelenos," said Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President. "Intuit's investment in small business growth reflects the values we share: innovation, accessibility, and community. Together, we're working to create opportunities that will leave a meaningful legacy for Los Angeles well beyond the Games."

Intuit will showcase the power of its all-in-one platform by amplifying stories of determination, innovation, and community that define both the LA28 Games and Intuit's mission to power prosperity around the world. More details about Intuit's Team USA and LA28 partnership and how it will come to life will be announced in 2026.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About LA28

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

Intuit Press Contact:
Keri Danielski
Keri_Danielski@intuit.com

LA28 Press Contact:
Press@la28.org

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUNASDAQ:INTUTech Investing
INTU
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps on Twin Gas Discoveries

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract