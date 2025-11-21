Intuit Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Team USA and Becomes a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Intuit becomes one of the first companies to retain naming rights for an Olympic Games Venue; Intuit Dome will be the home of five-on-five Olympic basketball during LA28
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks and Mailchimp , announced today its sponsorship of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles (LA28) as a Founding Partner in the financial management software category.
Intuit will be one of the first companies to retain the naming rights for Olympic Games venues with Intuit Dome as part of its multi-year, domestic partnership with Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Intuit Dome will host five-on-five men and women's basketball competitions during the LA28 Olympic Games. This will be the first time in Olympic history that Games venues have the opportunity to retain their commercial venue names.
Intuit has deep ties to Los Angeles given its 23-year partnership with the LA Clippers and its naming rights to Intuit Dome, one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world, located in Inglewood, Calif.
"Intuit is incredibly proud to be a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games. Our commitment to powering prosperity aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Movement: celebrating determination, optimism, and the belief in what's possible," said Thomas Ranese, Chief Marketing Officer at Intuit. "Just as athletes strive for gold, we empower consumers and businesses to outdo their financial goals with confidence. This partnership also allows us to further champion the vibrant business community in Los Angeles and help them thrive."
Powering Prosperity in Los Angeles
Intuit's partnership with LA28 and Team USA deepens its longstanding commitment in the LA community. Intuit's financial education programs will further help the LA28 Games power prosperity for local businesses and make a lasting, positive impact in the host city.
- Championing Small Businesses: Through the Intuit & LA28 Small Business Supplier Program, Intuit and LA28 will co-create a program to provide access to resources, mentorship, and opportunities for local businesses to become suppliers for the LA28 Games. This initiative will drive economic opportunity and ensure the LA28 Games reflect the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Los Angeles and the nation.
- Athlete Financial Support: Intuit will partner with Team USA to provide select athletes with free tax preparation with TurboTax to further their financial success.
- Empowering Financial Futures: Intuit will also expand its national financial education program for students in the LA community, helping them build real-world skills.
"As we prepare to welcome the world to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we're proud to partner with Intuit—a company with deep roots in this city and a long-standing commitment to Angelenos," said Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President. "Intuit's investment in small business growth reflects the values we share: innovation, accessibility, and community. Together, we're working to create opportunities that will leave a meaningful legacy for Los Angeles well beyond the Games."
Intuit will showcase the power of its all-in-one platform by amplifying stories of determination, innovation, and community that define both the LA28 Games and Intuit's mission to power prosperity around the world. More details about Intuit's Team USA and LA28 partnership and how it will come to life will be announced in 2026.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
About LA28
LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.
