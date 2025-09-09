Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

iPhone Air features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model, with innovative camera experiences and remarkable all-day battery life
Apple® today debuted the all-new iPhone Air™, the thinnest iPhone® ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a breakthrough titanium design that is elegant and light yet strong, with an innovative internal architecture that enables the latest iPhone experiences. The back of iPhone Air is now protected with Ceramic Shield®, and the front cover uses Ceramic Shield 2, delivering 3x better scratch resistance, making iPhone Air more durable than any previous iPhone. iPhone Air also features a stunning 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR® display with ProMotion® up to 120Hz. 1 With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X — iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. Paired with the redesigned internal architecture and software optimizations, iPhone Air has fantastic all-day battery life. A powerful 48MP Fusion Main camera enables the equivalent of four lenses with incredible image quality, and the innovative 18MP Center Stage® front camera takes selfies to the next level.
iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever, delivering pro performance, amazing new camera systems on the front and back, and fantastic all-day battery life.
iPhone Air will be available in four gorgeous finishes: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.
"The all-new iPhone Air is so powerful, yet impossibly thin and light, that you really have to hold it to believe it's real. This huge leap in design and engineering is only made possible through Apple innovation, especially Apple silicon," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "iPhone Air is a brand-new member of the iPhone family that delivers advanced features our users will love, like pro performance, a versatile 48MP Fusion camera system, our innovative Center Stage front camera, and great all-day battery life — all in a breakthrough design that feels like you're holding the future."
A Breakthrough Design
Featuring a breakthrough design with pro performance, iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made at 5.6mm, and it is incredibly light, with a large, stunning display. The grade 5 titanium frame is strong, with an elegant high-gloss mirror finish, and a new plateau on the back that is precision-milled on both sides to house the cameras, speaker, and Apple silicon. This maximizes space for the battery to deliver remarkable all-day battery life. The thin design also features the Action button, so users can easily access a variety of functions with just a press, and Camera Control, to quickly launch the camera or enable visual intelligence. 2
The stunning 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display features ProMotion, with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and stunning graphics. The Always-On display shows important information at a glance, and when not in use, it efficiently adjusts down to 1Hz. iPhone Air is easy to use outside with 3000 nits peak outdoor brightness — the highest ever on iPhone — and 2x better outdoor contrast.
iPhone Air also introduces the Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, which is tougher than any smartphone glass or glass-ceramic with a new Apple-designed coating, providing 3x better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection to reduce glare. For the very first time, Ceramic Shield now protects the back of iPhone, including the plateau, delivering 4x better resistance to cracks than the back glass on previous models. And with the strong titanium frame, iPhone Air exceeds Apple's stringent bend strength requirements. This design makes iPhone Air more durable than any previous iPhone.
Powerful Camera Systems
iPhone Air introduces an all-new Center Stage front camera that advances the photo and video experience. The Center Stage front camera features the first square front camera sensor on iPhone, offering a wide field of view and capturing photos up to 18MP. Users no longer have to rotate their iPhone to take a landscape selfie — they can take photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically. For group shots, Center Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. The Center Stage front camera enables ultra-stabilized video in 4K HDR, and users can record on the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual Capture — perfect for documenting themselves and the world around them. During calls over FaceTime® or third-party apps, Center Stage for video calls keeps users stable and positioned in frame.
A versatile new 48MP Fusion camera system gives users the equivalent of four lenses in their pocket. The custom main lens enables the popular 28mm and 35mm focal lengths, so users have more options to frame their shot, and the large 2.0µm quad-pixel sensor with sensor-shift OlS excels in low light. Users can also get closer to their subject with the optical-quality 2x Telephoto, which features an updated Photonic Engine® that captures more lifelike details and color.
A new image pipeline built for iPhone Air enables next-generation portraits with Focus Control at the same level as multicamera systems, automatically capturing depth information so users can turn photos into portraits later in the Photos app. iPhone Air also supports the latest generation of Photographic Styles, including a new Bright style that brightens skin tones and applies a pop of vibrance across the image. 3
iPhone Air captures stunning video, with the ability to record in 4K60 fps Dolby Vision, and supports Action mode. Video is captured with Spatial Audio for immersive listening; Audio Mix lets users adjust sound after capture to boost voices and reduce ambient noise; and wind noise reduction minimizes unwanted noise.
Powered by Apple Silicon
The design of iPhone Air is only possible with Apple silicon. The high-performance A19 Pro, N1, and C1X chips make it the most power-efficient iPhone ever made.
The powerhouse A19 Pro features a new 6-core CPU that improves performance and efficiency for the tasks users do every day, delivering the fastest CPU in any smartphone. The 5-core GPU has an upgraded architecture, delivering next-level mobile gaming, including AAA titles. Neural Accelerators are built into each GPU core, bringing up to 3x the peak GPU compute over the previous generation, excellent for powering generative AI models running on device.
iPhone Air features N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. In addition to powering the latest generation of wireless technologies, N1 improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop®. iPhone Air also features C1X, a new cellular modem designed by Apple. C1X is up to 2x faster than C1, and for the same cellular technologies, it is even faster than the modem in iPhone 16 Pro, while using 30 percent less energy overall. This makes C1X the most power-efficient modem in an iPhone.
Remarkable All-Day Battery Life
Featuring advanced Apple silicon, an internal architecture that maximizes space for the battery, and software optimizations, iPhone Air delivers fantastic all-day battery life. The new Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 also gets to know a user's typical battery consumption and anticipates when they might run low, intelligently conserving power to help get them through the day.
eSIM: A Flexible, Convenient, and Secure Connection
iPhone Air features an eSIM-only design that saves space internally, helping enable the unbelievably light and thin form factor. 4 eSIM offers greater flexibility, better security, and seamless connectivity compared to traditional physical SIM cards. An industry standard, eSIM is supported by over 500 carriers worldwide, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more. eSIM also makes staying connected while traveling even more convenient, allowing continued connectivity through affordable international roaming plans from users' home carriers or local prepaid options available with more than 200 carriers. For better security, eSIM cannot be physically removed if an iPhone is lost or stolen, and managing travel eSIMs is even easier with a new streamlined setup in iOS 26.
Featuring iOS 26 with New Apple Intelligence Capabilities
iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence™ capabilities, and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day. The new design with Liquid Glass makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful, bringing greater focus to content while keeping iOS instantly familiar. Apple Intelligence now translates text and audio on the go with Live Translation, helping users communicate across languages in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. 5 Updates to visual intelligence allow users to capture a screenshot and easily search or take action on anything they are viewing on their iPhone screen. The on-device foundation model at the core of Apple Intelligence is available to all developers, with apps already offering new intelligent, privacy-protected experiences that can even be used when offline. New screening tools for calls and messages help eliminate distractions so users can focus on the conversations that matter most. iOS 26 also introduces new features in CarPlay®, Apple Music®, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games™, a brand-new app that gives players a single destination for all their games.
Beautiful New Accessories
Apple is introducing a new ecosystem of accessories to complement the breakthrough design of iPhone Air:
- The iPhone Air Case with MagSafe® — available in frost and shadow — has an ultra-thin translucent design with a lightly frosted interior, a high-gloss outer surface, and a reinforced polycarbonate frame to protect iPhone Air from scratches and drops.
- The slim and lightweight iPhone Air Bumper — available in four matching colors — perfectly frames iPhone Air with a reinforced polycarbonate design for added edge protection.
- Crafted from 100 percent recycled yarns, the Crossbody Strap drapes comfortably, with embedded flexible magnets and stainless steel sliding mechanisms to easily adjust the length and keep both straps securely aligned. The Crossbody Strap will be available in 10 colors: black, light gray, blue, light blue, purple, sienna, green, neon yellow, tan, and orange.
- The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery has a thin and light design that seamlessly attaches to the back of the device. The MagSafe Battery quickly charges iPhone Air when the battery is low, and maximizes battery life when connected throughout the day, delivering up to 40 hours of video playback when used together.
iPhone Air and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. iPhone Air is made with 35 percent recycled content, including 80 percent recycled titanium, the highest ever for an iPhone, and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. A new titanium USB-C port is 3D-printed to be thinner and stronger, fitting into the slim design while using 33 percent less material than a conventional forging process. iPhone Air is manufactured with 45 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. It is designed to be durable, repairable, and offer industry-leading software support, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.
Pricing and Availability
- iPhone Air will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting with 256GB storage, as well as 512GB and 1TB options. iPhone Air starts at $999 (U.S.) or $41.62 (U.S.) per month. 6
- Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone models. With Apple Trade In® , customers can get $200 to $700 (U.S.) in credits when they trade in iPhone 13 or newer. 7 Apple also partners with select carriers to offer incredible deals, and customers can get up to $1,100 (U.S.) in credits when they trade in iPhone 13 or newer — in any condition — to put toward iPhone 17 Pro. Customers can take advantage of carrier deals by visiting the Apple Store® online or an Apple Store location. For carrier deal eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers . To see what their device is worth and for trade-in terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in .
- Customers in more than 63 countries and regions, including Australia , Canada , China , Colombia , France , Germany , India , Japan , Malaysia , Mexico , Singapore , South Korea , Thailand, Türkiye , the UAE , the UK , the U.S. , and Vietnam , will be able to pre-order iPhone Air beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. iPhone Air will be available in 22 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 26.
- iOS 26 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 15. Some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability may vary due to local laws and regulations. For more information about availability, visit apple.com .
- Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
- Apple is extending free access to satellite features for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users. The free trial will be extended for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users who have activated their device in a country that supports Apple's satellite features prior to 12 a.m. PT on September 9, 2025. For satellite feature availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/105097 .
- iPhone Air MagSafe Battery will be available for $99 (U.S.). iPhone Air Case with MagSafe is available for $49 (U.S.), iPhone Air Bumper will be available for $39 (U.S.), and a Crossbody Strap will be available for $59 (U.S.). FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe will be available for $59 (U.S.) in black, navy, midnight, purple, fox orange, and moss.
- The Apple-designed 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max will be available for $39 (U.S.), and a Qi2 25W-certified MagSafe Charger will be available in a 1-meter length for $39 (U.S.) or a 2-meter length for $49 (U.S.). 8
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new iPhone, or in the U.S., AppleCare One™ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare .
- iCloud+® plans start at just $0.99 (U.S.) per month, providing additional storage to keep photos, videos, files, and more safe in the cloud and accessible across devices. iCloud+ also gives access to premium features such as event creation in the Apple Invites™ app, as well as Private Relay, Hide My Email, custom email domains, and HomeKit® Secure Video. With Family Sharing, users can share their subscription with five other family members at no extra cost.
- Customers who purchase iPhone Air may receive three free months of Apple Arcade®, Apple Fitness+®, Apple Music®, Apple News+®, and Apple TV+® with a new subscription. Offer and services availability varies by region. See apple.com/promo for details.
