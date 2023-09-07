Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rick Gittleman has been appointed Interim CEO of the company effective immediately, in addition to his role as board chair.

Mr. Gittleman is a legal, government relations and public affairs executive with over 35 years' experience advising multinational companies on M&A, project finance, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and power projects across the globe. Most recently, he served as Senior Executive overseeing legal issues and stakeholder engagement at Glencore SA where he developed corporate strategies to improve relations with government, community, and civil society stakeholders at mine sites in Chile, Peru, and Argentina. Preceding that, Mr. Gittleman held the position of Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement at Freeport-McMoRan Africa, where over his 7-year tenure, oversaw the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from development through to full commercial production. He also has 20 years' experience at partner level where he worked on merger, acquisitions and project finance in the energy and mining sectors. He served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire/DRC and graduated with a bachelor's concentration in Political Science and American Civilization at Brown University and received his Juris Doctor (cum laude) from American University, Washington College of Law.

Interra Director and COO Jason Nickel, commented, "The board is excited that Rick has stepped up in a greater capacity to help build the company and offer a seamless transition to our leadership group as we continue to advance our portfolio of highly-prospective projects in Canada and Chile."

Mr. Chris Buncic has resigned effective September 4, 2023 for personal reasons, Interra wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its portfolio of highly prospective/early-stage exploration copper assets located in Chile S.A. and British Columbia, Canada.

The Company's portfolio includes three copper projects located the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt: Tres Marías and Zenaida in the Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in the Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 20,050 ha with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others. The Company also owns two exploration projects in Northern British Columbia: Thane and Chuck Creek. The Thane Project is located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC and spans over 20,658 ha with 6 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization.

Interra Copper's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Interra Copper Corp.

For further information
Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations Contact
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Twitter
LinkedIn

Forward Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration on the Company's Tres Marías Copper Project, and the potential results of exploration work on the project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179823

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

