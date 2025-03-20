The Conversation (0)
International Lithium Plans PEA on Rubidium Resource at Raleigh Lake Project, CEO Says
Mar. 20, 2025 01:00PM PSTLithium Investing
“Rubidium is a valuable metal. It's kind of priced per kilogram rather than per ton, and that could be actually the deciding factor at Raleigh Lake to make it really valuable,” said John Wisbey, CEO of International Lithium.
John Wisbey, CEO of International Lithium (TSXV:ILC), discusses the company's strategic sale of its Irish lithium property, progress on the Raleigh Lake lithium-rubidium project in Canada and expansion efforts in Zimbabwe.
