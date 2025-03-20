Badge
International Lithium
Developing a Portfolio of Lithium and Rare Metals for the Canadian Battery Supply Chain
International Lithium Plans PEA on Rubidium Resource at Raleigh Lake Project, CEO Says

“Rubidium is a valuable metal. It's kind of priced per kilogram rather than per ton, and that could be actually the deciding factor at Raleigh Lake to make it really valuable,” said John Wisbey, CEO of International Lithium.

John Wisbey, CEO of International Lithium (TSXV:ILC), discusses the company's strategic sale of its Irish lithium property, progress on the Raleigh Lake lithium-rubidium project in Canada and expansion efforts in Zimbabwe.

