Intercontinental Exchange Reports September and Third Quarter 2026 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today reported September 2026 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
"ICE's markets are built to give customers the tools they need to navigate uncertainty, whatever shape it takes," said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. "For over 25 years, we've designed a matrix of contracts to help customers manage that complexity all over the world. Whether it's financial markets, agriculture or energy, we have a contract for nearly every way risk shows up for our customers. In energy alone, the depth and breadth of our contracts continues to drive growth across our platform, including a new quarterly volume record for Brent options. As customer needs change, so does our approach to giving them the precise tools they need to manage their risk."
September highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 51% y/y; open interest (OI) up 13% y/y
- Total Energy ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- Total Oil ADV up 29% y/y
- Brent ADV up 51% y/y
- Gasoil ADV up 25% y/y
- Total Natural Gas ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
- North American Gas ADV up 16%; OI up 7% y/y
- TTF gas ADV up 50% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
- Asia gas ADV up 38% y/y; OI up 31% y/y
- Total Oil ADV up 29% y/y
- Total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 43% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 42% y/y, including record OI of 2.5M lots on September 11
- Cocoa ADV up 53% y/y; OI up 69% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 135% y/y; OI up 69% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 81% y/y; OI up 27% y/y, including record futures OI of 17.5M lots on September 10
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 95% y/y; OI up 30% y/y, including record futures OI of 15M lots on September 10
- Euribor ADV up 84% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 6M lots on September 10
- SONIA ADV up 119% y/y; OI up 48% y/y
- Gilts ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
- Total Equity Indices ADV up 5%
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 95% y/y; OI up 30% y/y, including record futures OI of 15M lots on September 10
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 24% y/y
Third quarter highlights include:
- Total ADV up 31% y/y
- Total Energy ADV up 18% y/y
- Oil ADV up 19% y/y
- Brent ADV up 38% y/y
- Gasoil ADV up 18% y/y
- Natural Gas ADV up 17% y/y
- North American Gas ADV up 9% y/y
- TTF Gas ADV up 39% y/y
- Asia Gas ADV up 45% y/y
- Oil ADV up 19% y/y
- Total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 57% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 75% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 14% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 68% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 88% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 45% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 49% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 40% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 63% y/y
- Gilts ADV up 16% y/y
- Total Equity Indices ADV up 12% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 15% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 49% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 29% y/y
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Corporate
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ICE Investor Relations Contact :
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steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com
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