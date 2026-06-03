Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2026 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today reported May 2026 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

May highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 14% y/y; open interest (OI) up 24% y/y, including record OI of 130.6M lots on May 25
  • Total Energy OI up 6% y/y, including record options OI of 31.2M lots on May 22
    • Brent ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 3% y/y; OI up 10% y/y, including record OI of 47.9M lots on May 22
      • North American Gas OI up 10% y/y, including record OI of 41.4M lots on May 25
      • TTF gas ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
      • Asia gas ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 33% y/y
  • Total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 60% y/y; OI up 39% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 23% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 85% y/y; OI up 56% y/y
    • Coffee ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 151% y/y; OI up 94% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 56% y/y, including record OI of 54.5M lots on May 29
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 38% y/y; OI up 63% y/y, including record OI of 50.8M lots on May 29
      • Euribor ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 45% y/y, including record OI of 27.1M lots on May 29
      • SONIA ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 96% y/y, including record OI of 19.6M lots on May 14
      • Gilts ADV up 47% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
    • Total Equity Indices ADV up 25% y/y
      • MSCI ADV up 39% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 12% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 54% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Including the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Investor Relations Contact :
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com

ICE Media Contact :
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com
media@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Final assays for Golden Eye ahead of Resource Update

Final assays for Golden Eye ahead of Resource Update

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Strong drilling results from the Golden Eye deposit at Chibougamau, including high-grade intervals of up to 39.5g/t AuEq (35.0g/t Au, 3.1% Cu & 30.6g/t Ag) over 3m Results are in line with Cygnus' strategy to convert Inferred Resources into the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all contractors have been secured for the fully funded, maiden Trek South drill program, which is targeted to get underway in mid-July with two drills.... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Provides Comprehensive Update: Rosebud Project , Mosseau Agreement With Vior, And Eight-Month Progress Report On Urban Barry Belt Properties

Harvest Gold Provides Comprehensive Update: Rosebud Project , Mosseau Agreement With Vior, And Eight-Month Progress Report On Urban Barry Belt Properties

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / April 29, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its long-held $1MCDN Rosebud project assignment agreement and on its agreement with Vior Inc. ("Vior")... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals (LSE:PALM)

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the fourth batch ("Batch 4") of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support... Keep Reading...
Trillion Energy

Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation

Highlights include 27.6 MMbbl 2C (unrisked) Contingent Oil Resource to Trillion on North Lead Discovery;

Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z620) ("Trillion" or the "Company") announces the results of an independent evaluation of contingent and prospective oil resources for Block M47C3,C4 in Southeast Türkiye, prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Attending the BIO International Convention, as Part of a Broader Business Development Program

Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

Related News

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

base metals investing

Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Joint Venture, HyProMag USA, to Commence Preparatory Work for Project Execution Phase at Dallas-Fort Worth Texas Hub

precious metals investing

Excalibur Intersects 360 g/t Silver & 2 g/t Gold over 1.52m at Bellehelen; 100m Broad Mineralized Zone Remains Open at Depth

base metals investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Extension of Private Placement