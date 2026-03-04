Intercontinental Exchange Reports February Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today reported February 2026 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

February highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 17% y/y; open interest (OI) up 19% y/y, including record OI of 119.6M lots on February 23
  • Total Energy ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 4% y/y, including record OI of 68.4M lots on February 23
    • Total Oil ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 19% y/y, including record OI of 18.7M lots on February 23
      • Brent ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 30% y/y, including record OI of 7.5M lots on February 23
      • WTI* ADV up 37% y/y
      • Gasoil ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 20% y/y
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 15% y/y
    • TTF gas OI up 7% y/y
    • Asia gas OI up 50% y/y, including record OI of 241k lots on February 12
    • Record Total Environmentals ADV up 57% y/y; OI up 16% y/y
  • Record total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 19% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 16% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 77% y/y; OI up 38% y/y
    • Record Cotton ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 23% y/y, including record futures of 386k lots on February 4
  • Total Financials ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 47% y/y, including record OI of 48.7M lots on February 27
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 53% y/y, including record OI of 44.9M lots on February 27
      • Record SONIA ADV up 62% y/y; OI up 90% y/y, including record OI of 17.2M lots on February 27
      • Gilts ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 24% y/y
      • Euribor OI up 31% y/y
    • Total Equity Indices ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
      • MSCI ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 43% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 22% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU

About Intercontinental Exchange

Including the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

ICE Investor Relations Contact :
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com

ICE Media Contact :
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com

media@ice.com

