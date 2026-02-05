Intercontinental Exchange Announces 8% Increase to its Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2026 dividend of $0.52 per share, up 8% from its previous $0.48 per share quarterly dividend in 2025.
The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2026. The ex-dividend date is March 17, 2026.
ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2026 to be $2.08 per share. The record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
March 17, 2026
|
March 31, 2026
|
June 15, 2026
|
June 30, 2026
|
September 16, 2026
|
September 30, 2026
|
December 16, 2026
|
December 31, 2026
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
