Integrity Viking Funds Modernizes Investment Accounting Infrastructure with FIS Investment Accounting Manager

Key facts
- Integrity Viking Funds has chosen FIS Investment Accounting Manager to modernize its investment accounting infrastructure.
- Cloud-based solution delivers sophisticated fixed income accounting capabilities previously accessible only to largest institutional players.
- Partnership demonstrates FIS' ability to democratize enterprise technology for asset managers of all sizes.
Global financial technology leader FIS ® today announced that Integrity Viking Funds has selected FIS Investment Accounting Manager to modernize its investment accounting infrastructure. The partnership demonstrates FIS' ability to deliver enterprise-grade technology to handle increasingly complex investment strategies without prohibitive costs or operational complexity to asset managers of all sizes.
As investment strategies grow more sophisticated and incorporate alternative assets, complex derivatives, and diverse fixed income instruments, the systems that track and value these holdings must deliver corresponding sophistication without corresponding complexity or cost barriers.
To address these ever-changing demands, Integrity Viking Funds has selected FIS Investment Accounting Manager to modernize its investment accounting software. The SaaS-based solution, which supports an exhaustive range of investment types, asset classes and accounting methodologies, empowers asset managers and fund administrators to quickly and cost-effectively integrate their core platform with other solutions as needed to support any new investment strategy. The solution is highly automated, provides access to timely, accurate data with reporting capabilities, and cuts through complexity with fully integrated tools to help improve operational efficiency while keeping investors' money actively at work.
Shelly Nahrstedt, Treasurer at Integrity Viking Funds said: "For years, we believed that firms of our size had to settle for less robust platforms that couldn't fully support the complexity of our fixed income strategies. FIS has changed that equation entirely. Their decades of industry expertise have led to them providing us with a solution which allows us to capture and automate every security type and amortization method our portfolio demands. We're no longer spending valuable time on manual corrections and workarounds, so we can finally focus on what matters most: delivering superior outcomes for our investors."
"Asset managers are navigating increasingly complex investment strategies while facing heightened expectations for precision, transparency, and speed," said Matt Stauffer, Head of Back Office Solutions at FIS. " When firms can compete on strategy rather than being constrained by their systems, this is ultimately better for investors depending on accurate portfolio management."
The implementation reflects FIS' commitment to unlocking financial technology for organizations across the money lifecycle, enabling asset managers to access the sophisticated capabilities necessary to manage today's complex investment portfolios of money at work.
