Inomin Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Victor Jaramillo P.Geo as Vice President of Exploration

Inomin Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Victor Jaramillo P.Geo as Vice President of Exploration

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE,OTC:IMINF) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Jaramillo brings more than 40 years of international mineral exploration and mine geology experience to Inomin, strengthening the Company's management team as it advances its Beaver-Lynx polymetallic project and evaluates new acquisition opportunities.

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Victor Jaramillo, VP Exploration Inomin Mines

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Mr. Jaramillo is an accomplished geological consultant and President of Discover Geological Consultants Inc., with a Master of Science (Applied) in Mineral Exploration from McGill University and a B.Sc. from Washington & Lee University. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia, a Fellow of both the Geological Association of Canada and the Society of Economic Geologists, and a member of the Geological Society of Nevada.

Throughout his career, Mr. Jaramillo has held senior technical and management roles with major and junior mining companies, including Senior Project Geologist, Chief Mine Geologist, Technical Director, and Exploration Manager. His expertise spans regional exploration, property evaluation, mineral resource estimation, mine operations, and the management of large-scale, multi-million-dollar exploration programs.

Mr. Jaramillo has an extensive track record of discovery and project advancement across the Americas. Notably, he led the team that discovered the Langosta porphyry copper-gold prospect in Mexico, was responsible for the discovery of the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold prospect in Peru, completed the initial resource estimate for the Santa Rosa gold mine in Peru, and played a key role in the discovery of the Wayka high-sulphidation gold project in Ecuador. His work has focused on precious metals, copper-gold porphyry, and base-metal deposit types, with project experience in Canada, the United States, and throughout Latin America.

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines, commented: "Victor is an exceptional addition to our leadership team. His discovery record, technical depth, and hands-on experience managing exploration programs will be instrumental as we build on our nickel-magnesium-cobalt-PGE discoveries at Beaver-Lynx and seek new project opportunities. We are delighted to welcome Victor to Inomin as Vice President of Exploration."

In conjunction with Mr. Jaramillo's appointment, the Company has granted 100,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Options") to Mr. Jaramillo. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase 1 common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share and are exercisable until May 8, 2031. The Options vest immediately.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, please visit www.inominmines.com.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information, contact:

John Gomez
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296747

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