Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports signing a drilling agreement for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia. The next drilling is aimed at expanding Inomin's significant 2022 discovery and working towards delineating resources at Beaver. Maiden drilling is also planned at the Lynx area to test if mineralization is similar to discoveries at Beaver. Drilling is targeted to start this spring, with further drilling anticipated in summer andor autumn.

John Gomez, President of MINE comments, "We're happy we have been able to secure the same drilling company that we worked with to make our inaugural big discoveries at Beaver. Our team is excited to build on our successful exploration programs and test multiple, large, mineral footprints. We also look forward to completing first-ever drilling at Lynx that has even larger targets."

Inomin's drilling plans follow the Company's announcement January 19, 2023, reporting achieving 99% magnesium recoveries from Beaver drill core samples using hydrochloric acid leaching. The drilling programs will be managed by L. John Peters, P.Geo. who directed the previous drilling campaign at Beaver. The timing and extent of drilling will depend on available funds.

Beaver-Lynx - a Major Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin's inaugural drilling 2021 program at Beaver generated a major discovery of high-grade magnesium and other critical minerals, primarily nickel, chromium, and cobalt. Drilling intersected substantial near-surface mineralization in all five drill holes, over a 5.5-kilometre-longstrike distance.Furthermore, all holes ended in mineralizationleaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

Drillhole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (827 feet) grading 20.6% magnesium with nickel, chromium, and cobalt. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of four mineralized zones on the eastern side of the property covering a 7-kilometre-long strike length.

The 13,610-hectare Lynx area is geologically similar to Beaver with even larger mineral targets as defined by magnetics data. A ground magnetics survey completed on the Lynx block in 2022 developed a number of areas for testing; no drilling has been completed at Lynx.

The Beaver-Lynx property is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the town of Williams Lake and just 15-kilometres east of the Gibraltar project, a large, open-pit, mining operation grading approximately 0.27% copper equivalent. Inomin's property is easily accessible by good all-season roads with nearby hydro-electric power. The Company owns a 100% interest in the project with no royalties.

Conference Participation

Inomin will be participating at Mines and Money (booth #B08) in Miami February 23 - 24, 2023, and at PDAC (booth #2751) in Toronto March 5 - 8, 2023.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604.566.8703
info@inominmines.com

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153319

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports that metallurgical test work for the extraction of magnesium from the 2021 Beaver drill core samples achieved recoveries of 99% using hydrochloric acid (HCl) leaching. The metallurgical test results demonstrate the ability to extract a very high level of magnesium utilizing conventional processing. The positive test results are an important milestone for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights of Metallurgical Test Work:

Scoping Test Work Underway

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports it has staked 1,516 hectares of mineral claims to enlarge the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project to 22,436 hectares. The new claims were acquired to cover prospective magnetic targets identified by airborne surveys.

Property's Magnesium-rich Composition Key for Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial test results demonstrating the potential for carbon capture and storage at its Beaver critical minerals project (magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt) in south-central British Columbia. The tests, carried-out by researchers at the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), demonstrate that samples from the Company's 2021 critical mineral discovery, contain key minerals that sequester carbon dioxide (CO2.) from the atmosphere.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports completion of a ground magnetics survey on the Lynx property, generating numerous drill targets. Approximately 171 line-kilometres (kms) of magnetic readings were taken across two grids encompassing the Bear and a portion of the Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km nickel targets (Figure 1).

As at Inomin's Beaver property, where the Company reported on March 29, 2022 a significant discovery of critical minerals including magnesium, nickel, and cobalt, ground magnetics have delineated multiple linear features extending up to 1.5 kms in length. These strong magnetic structures - typically associated with mineralization - will be used for drill targeting. Given the geologic and mineral similarities, the Company anticipates Lynx hosting potentially comparable nickel and magnesium grades as at Beaver.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce previously unreported significant magnesium (Mg) grades from historical 2014 drilling on the Beaver property. Highlights include BN14-23 which reported 100.6 meters (m) at an average grade of 21.5% Mg with 0.14% Ni (nickel). These holes were drilled in the Skelton and Ring zones - not drill tested by Inomin in the 2021 drilling campaign - as well as the North Lobe zone. The historic results, combined with the newly released 2021 drill results, demonstrate that high-grade magnesium mineralization is widespread at Beaver. The 2014 drill core is on the property and additional sampling will be completed on these holes during the upcoming 2022 field season.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the results of an updated study on the potential economic impact of the development of its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino" or the "Project") on the Yukon and Canada recently completed by MNP LLP (the "Report").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report incorporates the results from the Casino Feasibility Study dated August 8, 2022 .

The Report highlights the impressive cumulative economic effect that developing Casino will have on the Yukon and Canada during the project's construction, operation, closure, and reclamation. The Casino project is estimated to contribute $44.3 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"), create 132,280 full-time equivalent positions ("FTE"), and generate $12.8 billion in wages and salaries over the entire life of the Project. Note that the use of FTEs is a method to account for partial employment or employment for different durations and 1.0 FTE is equivalent to a full-time job for one year of employment.

The Report estimates the GDP generated in Yukon by the construction of Casino at $1.7 billion . The construction phase is estimated to contribute $3.6 billion to Canada's economy while generating 25,580 FTEs resulting in $2.1 billion in wages and salaries across Canada .

During each of its 27 years of operation, the Casino Project is expected to contribute $1.3 billion to Yukon's economy. Operation of the mine is estimated to contribute $1.5 billion to Canada's GDP annually while creating 3,880 FTEs and generating $391 million in wages and salaries across Canada .

The Casino Project is also expected to generate $11.2 billion in taxes and royalties to various governments during the life of mine.

"The Casino Project is one of the most significant critical minerals projects in Canada and in addition to providing much needed minerals to assist the energy transition will provide great economic benefit to the Yukon and Canada ," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO of Western. "Additionally, the Casino project will provide additional benefits such as training, education, and infrastructure enhancements, which will benefit the Yukon over the longer term. Importantly, we can do this while developing the Casino Project in a way that reflects Yukoners environmental and socio-cultural values."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-golds-casino-project-to-have-significant-impact-on-yukons-economy-301737226.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c5106.html

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") technical report for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resource Estimate Key Highlights

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has recently acquired a significant database of historic (pre-1952) information pertaining to the O'Connor Lake zinc-lead-copper-silver -gold critical metals project. The Company is currently analyzing the new files and applying a modern exploration interpretation to them. The objective is to merge these new results with exploration results already generated by Slave Lake. The Company will use these combined results to coordinate the next phase of exploration consisting of geologic mapping and sampling, prospecting, and detailed geophysical surveys and to prioritize drill targets.

Slave Lake has recently reviewed our modern data with the Company's Geological consultants and a detailed interpretation of the lease portion of the 900-plus line kilometer airborne survey conducted earlier has been developed for follow up. The follow up interpretation contained within this small area to the south-west and parallel to the old head frame area has identified multiple new geophysical anomalies parallel to the main structural zone that was historically being developed prior to 1952. One strong new target is present southwest of the main zone and lies under water immediately offshore. Prior to application of modern exploration surveys this target would not be detected. Slave Lake will now conduct a detailed ground geophysical survey to define the target for drill testing. This survey work will utilize the ice cover on the lake to properly map the anomaly.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce further results from the 2022 drill program at Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, it has agreed to issue 109,091 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated October 31, 2022 for the period ending January 31, 2023 at a price of $0.11 per share, subject to regulatory approval

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that it is preparing for the exploration program to be carried out at Las Herrerias ("Las Herrerias"), on the Puebla de la Reina property, located in Extremadura, Spain. Management will be onsite in early February to meet with its geological team to review and visit local geological areas of interest on the property identified by the work carried out in 202122 by the company.

While in the region, company management will be meeting with additional firms that carry out geophysical and diamond drilling activities, with the objective of determining timing and scope for the upcoming work at Las Herrerias. Further, management intends to again meet with the regional Ministry and politicians, including the Mayor of Puebla de la Reina, as they did in July, 2022, to ensure all local stakeholders needs are met.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

