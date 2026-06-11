Inflection Resources Awarded Aud$300,000 in Exploration Grants from the Northern Territory Government

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 11, 2026: Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU) (OTCQB: AUCUF) (FSE: 5VJ) ("Inflection" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary has been awarded three exploration grants totalling AUD$300,000 by the Northern Territory Government's Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations ("GDC") Program. The grants will be applied to planned exploration drilling and geophysical surveys on the Company's 100%-owned Endurance Project in Australia's Northern Territory.
Summary Highlights:
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The Company has been awarded three Northern Territory Government GDC grants totalling AUD$300,000 to advance exploration at the Company's Endurance Project in the Northern Territory, where it is exploring for large Iron Oxide Copper Gold (‘IOCG') deposits;
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AUD$140,000 was awarded for drilling of the Flashlight Target (E10), a compelling coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly with associated chargeability features interpreted to represent a potential concealed IOCG system;
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AUD$80,000 was awarded for an induced polarisation and magnetotelluric (IP-MT) geophysical program over the Bigeye and Barreleye Targets (E1 and E2) to better define conductivity and chargeability anomalies beneath cover;
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AUD$80,000 was awarded for drilling of the Bigeye and Barreleye Targets (E1-E2) following completion of a planned IP-MT geophysical survey. These targets comprise large coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies considered prospective for IOCG-style mineralisation; and
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The Company expects field activities associated with the grants to commence during the 2026 Northern Territory field season, subject to final grant documentation and contractor availability. All aboriginal clearances, pastoralist agreements and government permits to drill are now in place.
Alistair Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Inflection Resources, states: "We are very pleased to receive this strong endorsement from the Northern Territory Government through the award of three GDC grants. The Government's continued support for innovative, technically driven exploration is helping unlock the significant mineral potential of this region. We are particularly excited to advance the Flashlight, Bigeye and Barreleye targets, each of which represents a compelling concealed IOCG opportunity and we look forward to testing these priority targets during the upcoming season."
The GDC Program is administered by the Northern Territory Geological Survey as part of the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory initiative and is designed to encourage innovative mineral exploration and increase geological knowledge in underexplored regions.
The Endurance Project comprises a large land position of approximately 4,200 square kilometres covering prospective Proterozoic basement concealed beneath Georgina Basin sedimentary cover. The project hosts multiple large-scale coincident magnetic, gravity and chargeability anomalies interpreted to represent potential IOCG systems analogous to those found in the Gawler Craton of South Australia and the Cloncurry district of Queensland.
Figure 1: Endurance Licences with principal targets on a reduced-to-pole (RTP) aeromagnetic map.
Figure 2: Map showing the location of the Endurance Project in relation to major mining districts.
About the Endurance Project:
The Endurance Project is located in the East Tennant region of the Northern Territory and is prospective for concealed IOCG-style mineralisation beneath shallow sedimentary cover. The area contains numerous coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies identified through regional geophysical datasets and is considered highly prospective for large-scale copper-gold discoveries.
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Swensson (FAusIMM), a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Swensson is not independent, as he is a director of the Company's subsidiary and a shareholder of the Company.
About Inflection Resources Ltd.:
Inflection is a gold-copper-focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5VJ", with projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory, Australia. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.inflectionresources.com.
NewQuest Capital Group:
Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally. Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
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On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Alistair Waddell
President and CEO
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For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
+1 (778) 867-5016
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration expenditures and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's exploration plans. the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated June 12, 2020 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
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