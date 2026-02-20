Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend HIVE Shareholders Vote "FOR" All Resolutions

  • Your vote is important – Vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline: 11:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on March 3, 2026.

  • Shareholder questions or need voting assistance? Please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at assistance@laurelhill.com, or by texting "INFO" to, or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (outside North America).

Hive Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (BVC: HIVECO) ("HIVE") is pleased to announce that independent proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") have recommended shareholders vote "FOR" each of the resolutions to be approved at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on March 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

ISS is an independent proxy advisory firm with approximately 3,400 clients including many of the world's leading institutional investors who rely on ISS' objective and impartial analysis to make important voting decisions.

HIVE General Counsel Gabriel Ibghy stated: "We are delighted to receive the news that an independent third-party proxy advisory firm, ISS, has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all the proposed resolutions. This endorsement underscores the strength of our proposals and affirms their alignment with shareholder interests. We appreciate the support and confidence expressed by these respected advisory firms. The collective endorsement of these initiatives is a positive step forward towards our goals."

Shareholders Encouraged to Vote Ahead of the Proxy Deadline

The Board of Directors of HIVE recommends that Shareholders vote FOR all resolutions.

The proxy voting deadline is 11:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on March 3, 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure your vote is submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or any other methods provided in the form or proxy or voting instruction which have been included as part of the mailing.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2026, are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

Please visit the Annual General and Special Meeting page on our website under Investors for complete details and links to all relevant documents ahead of the Meeting at https://www.hivedigitaltechnologies.com/2026-annual-special-meeting/.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Any shareholder who has questions about how to vote should contact HIVE's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Call or Text Toll-Free (North America): 1-877-452-7184
Call or Text Outside North America: +1-416-304-0211
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Hive Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Hive Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-I and Tier-III data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by hashrate services and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284619

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

hive-digital-technologieshive-cctsxv-hivenasdaq-hiveblockchain-investing
HIVE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Person using a smartphone while holding a credit card.

Rapid Growth in Tokenized Assets: Bitget Doubles Daily TradFi Volume to US$4 Billion

Centralized crypto exchanges are blending TradFi with crypto, and the data shows it’s catching on fast.TradFi tokenization, where digital tokens represent traditional assets on a blockchain, allows investors to trade stocks, bonds, commodities and other off‑chain instruments on a crypto... Keep Reading...
Glowing green Ethereum logo on a digital background of binary code and circuitry.

Crypto Market Update: Peter Thiel Fully Exits ETHZilla, Reversing Prior Ethereum Bet

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 18) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Blue digital wallet with cryptocurrency coins on a red geometric background.

Sentora on the Future of Tokenized Equities in 2026 and Beyond

Tokenized equities have come into the spotlight this year, but can billions of dollars of real stock safely plug into the yield engine of decentralized finance (DeFi)? Sentora, a merged entity combining IntoTheBlock’s crypto data analytics with Trident Digital’s institutional yield strategies,... Keep Reading...
Gavel resting on the American flag, symbolizing justice and patriotism.

Crypto Market Update: Robinhood Shares Fall on Lower Quarterly Crypto Revenue

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 11) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Two businesspeople shaking hands overlayed with a digital world map and tech graphics.

Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Off-Exchange Crypto Collateral

Franklin Templeton, a global investment management firm, and leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a new institutional off-exchange collateral program on Wednesday (February 11). The partnership between the two will enable eligible institutional clients to use tokenized shares of... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin on fire with a price chart going up.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is prone to price volatility, with wide swings to the upside and downside, making it difficult for investors to know when is the right time to buy the top crypto.An emerging industry-friendly US regulatory environment, US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, and rising institutional... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Related News

rare earth investing

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

gold investing

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver