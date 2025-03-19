Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG)

Inca Minerals: Advancing High-grade Gold-Antimony Project in Northern Queensland


Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG) is an Australian exploration company focused on uncovering high-grade gold and gold-antimony mineralization. The company recently acquired Stunalara Metals, a transformational deal that enhances its exploration assets.

Inca Minerals' flagship Hurricane Project in Northern Queensland presents exceptional exploration potential, benefiting from a highly prospective geological setting. With record gold prices and rising demand for critical minerals, Inca is strategically positioned to seize this growing market opportunity.

Gold and antimony prospects at Inca Mineral's Hurricane projectGold and antimony prospects at the Hurricane project

Inca Minerals is committed to advancing its flagship Hurricane Project through a high-impact exploration strategy. The company plans to launch a shallow drilling program in Q2 2025, targeting high-priority gold-antimony mineralization identified through rock chip sampling and structural mapping.

Company Highlights

  • The flagship Hurricane project in Northern Queensland features exceptional gold and antimony grades, with assays returning up to 81.5 g/t gold and 35.1 percent antimony. Despite its strong potential, the project remains undrilled, offering a first-mover advantage in an underexplored high-grade system.
  • A shallow, cost-effective drilling campaign in Q2 2025 aims to define a maiden gold-antimony resource at Hurricane, with the potential to deliver rapid upside for shareholders.
  • Inca Minerals’ acquisition of Stunalara Metals significantly expands its footprint across Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia, strengthening its exposure to high-value gold and critical minerals like antimony.
  • With China restricting antimony exports and global supply tightening, Inca is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand across the energy storage, defense and high-tech sectors.
  • Northern Queensland has seen limited modern exploration compared to Western Australia. Inca is leveraging advanced techniques to uncover new high-grade gold-antimony systems.
  • Led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery success, Inca maintains a disciplined capital allocation strategy to maximize shareholder value

This Inca Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Advancing high-grade gold-antimony project in Northern Queensland

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Stunalara Acceptances Reach 54%

Download the PDF here.

Target's Statement

Target's Statement

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Target's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Resources (TSXV:LOD)

Lode Gold Resources: Discovering the Next Orogenic Intrusive Deposit in Yukon and New Brunswick


Trigg Minerals Limited

Trigg Expands Tier-1 Australian Antimony-Gold Tenure with Grades up to 61% Sb & 1045 g/t Au

New acquisition complements Trigg’s flagship WCC deposit and the Company’s vision to become a primary antimony play and future global supplier of antimony

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Nundle, Upper Hunter and Cobark/Copeland Projects, a highly prospective tenement package covering a significant portion of the historic Nundle Goldfield and three additional historic goldfields within the New England Orogen (NEO) in northern New South Wales.

Drill rig at mine site.

Mining Industry's Exploration Spending Lagging, Will Budgets Grow in 2025?

Exploration spending in the mining sector peaked in 2012 and has since declined for over a decade.

Last year, global funding for explorers dropped near lows last seen in 2005. This could mean funding has reached a cyclical low, and the industry may be ready for renewed interest and increased investment.

Speaking at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, Kevin Murphy, research director for metals and mining research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, ran through issues surrounding the flow of capital into mining exploration and shared his thoughts on whether the tide will change this year.

Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

B2Gold Completes Phase 2 Expansion of Fekola Solar Plant in Mali

B2Gold Completes Phase 2 Expansion of Fekola Solar Plant in Mali

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Phase 2 expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant is complete and operational.

B2Gold commenced construction of the Phase 2 Solar Plant expansion in June 2023 with initial land clearing and road construction, and ramped up to physical equipment construction in February 2024. The expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and became operational in January 2025. The Phase 2 expansion included the construction of an additional 46,200 solar panels, increasing the total panel count of the Fekola Solar Plant to 142,912.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals President Steve Robertson.

Trump’s Tariffs Signal Support for Domestic Copper Production, Prismo Metals CEO Says

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) President Steve Robertson expressed confidence that changes in tariffs and policies will provide long-term support for domestic copper production.

Lode Gold Resources: Discovering the Next Orogenic Intrusive Deposit in Yukon and New Brunswick

REPEAT -- Independent Survey Confirms Public Support for Falco Horne 5 Project

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

Renounceable Rights Issue Closing Date

×