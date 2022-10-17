Oil and Gas Investing News

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, October 28, following the company's third quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Please click here [ https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1570478&tp_key=915995d104 ] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors .

In the event that the EDGAR system experiences technical difficulties or the company is unable to successfully complete its Form 8-K earnings press release filing at the intended time, investors and the public should look for this information at that time on Imperial's website or on Canada's SEDAR system at www.sedar.com . In case of a failed filing, the company intends to furnish the information on EDGAR as soon as possible.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

Parex Resources Announces Operational Update, Oil Discoveries and Completion of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) announced an operational update inclusive of crude oil discoveries. Also announced is the completion of purchases under its current normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and an update on its balance sheet. All amounts herein are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights

Ovintiv to Host its Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2022

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 third quarter results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday November 9, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday November 8, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2022 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-third-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-9-2022-301648791.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c7579.html

Suncor Energy to Hold Investor Presentation in Toronto, Ontario

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an investor presentation on November 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the results of the previously announced review of the company's retail assets, provide updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, and a discussion of 2023 guidance. Presenters will include:

Enterprise Group SVP Desmond O'Kell

Enterprise Group Helps Energy, Resource Sectors Meet Low-emission Goals

Enterprise Group Helps Energy, Resource Sectors Meet Low Emission Goals,www.youtube.com

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392 or Click to Join
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Suncor Energy Focuses on Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels - Sells Wind and Solar Assets

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its wind and solar assets for $730 million to Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company. As previously announced, Suncor is divesting its wind and solar assets to focus on areas of energy expansion, hydrogen and renewable fuels, that are more complementary to its core business as the company progresses to net-zero by 2050.

