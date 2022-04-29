Energy Investing News

Imperial Oil Limited today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022. This second quarter 2022 dividend compares with the first quarter 2022 dividend of 34 cents per share. Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a ...

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

This second quarter 2022 dividend compares with the first quarter 2022 dividend of 34 cents per share.

Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 27 consecutive years.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Imperial announces intention to launch substantial issuer bid for up to $2,500,000,000

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, has authorized the initiation of a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $2,500,000,000 of its common shares (the "Shares"). The company anticipates that the terms and pricing will be determined, and the Offer will commence, during the next two weeks and will be completed before the end of June 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Under the proposed issuer bid, which remains subject to obtaining the necessary exemptive relief under applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, shareholders wishing to accept the Offer will have the opportunity to tender their Shares through a modified Dutch auction or through a proportionate tender which will result in them maintaining their proportionate Share ownership.

Imperial announces first quarter 2022 financial and operating results

  • Highest first quarter net income in over 30 years of $1,173 million with Upstream income of $782 million and Downstream income of $389 million, driven primarily by strong market conditions
  • Highest first quarter cash flow from operating activities in over 30 years of $1,914 million, with free cash flow¹ of $1,635 million
  • Upstream production of 380,000 barrels per day, impacted by extreme cold weather and unplanned downtime at Kearl
  • Downstream quarterly refinery capacity utilization of 93%, third consecutive quarter above 90%
  • Completed construction of the Sarnia Products Pipeline providing enhanced access to the high-value Toronto market and reducing transportation costs
  • Declared second quarter dividend of 34 cents per share
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase up to $2.5 billion of its common shares

TMLImperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO):

Suncor Energy Responds to Elliott Investment Management

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today issued the following statement in response to the letter it received this morning from Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"):

The Suncor Board and management team have received the letter and materials from Elliott. Suncor appreciates the views of its shareholders and will take the time to carefully assess the recommendations and materials provided, with a view to enhancing shareholder and other stakeholder value. Suncor's Board and management team looks forward to engaging with Elliott in due course to better understand their perspective.

Elliott Investment Management Sends Letter to the Board of Suncor Energy Inc.

Calls for Board Enhancement, along with Strategic and Management Review

Sees $30 Billion Value Creation Opportunity, a Potential Share-Price Increase of 50% or More

ALTAGAS REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Operating Performance Reflects AltaGas' Continued Focus on Optimizing the Platform, Execution of its Strategic Plan and Drive to Deliver Positive Outcomes for all Stakeholders

CALGARY, AB , April 28, 2022 AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported first quarter 2022 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations.

March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Sasanof Prospect Update

The Company announced during the quarter that Western Gas Corporation Pty Ltd ("WGC") had secured funding commitments for the remaining 25% of the Sasanof-1 well.

WGC will provide this funding to Western Gas (519 P) Pty Ltd (the holding company for Sasanof) to maintain its working interest at 62.5%. Together with the existing committed funding from Global Oil and Gas Limited (ASX:GLV) (50%) and Prominence Energy Limited (ASX:PRM) (25%), the drilling program is now fully funded.

