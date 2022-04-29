Imperial Oil Limited today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022. This second quarter 2022 dividend compares with the first quarter 2022 dividend of 34 cents per share. Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a ...

IMO:CA,IMO