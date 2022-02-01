Imperial Oil Limited today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022. This first quarter 2022 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2021 dividend of 27 cents per share. Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a ...

IMO:CA,IMO