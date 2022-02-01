Energy Investing News
Imperial Oil Limited today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022. This first quarter 2022 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2021 dividend of 27 cents per share. Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a ...

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022.

This first quarter 2022 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2021 dividend of 27 cents per share.

Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 27 consecutive years.

Source: Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial Oil IMO:CA IMO Oil and Gas Investing
IMO:CA,IMO

Imperial announces 2021 financial and operating results

  • Fourth quarter net income of $813 million with cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million and free cash flow¹ of $1,233 million
  • Highest annual Upstream production in over 30 years, underpinned by record annual Kearl production and continued strong production performance at Cold Lake
  • Continued fuel demand recovery with full-year Downstream refinery capacity utilization of 89 percent
  • Highest full-year Chemical earnings in over 30 years
  • Record shareholder returns of nearly $3 billion in 2021 through dividend payments and share repurchases under the company's normal course issuer bid program
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 26 percent from 27 cents to 34 cents per share
  • Announced plans for 2030 oil sands greenhouse gas emission intensity reduction in support of its goal to achieve net zero emissions in its operated oil sands assets by 2050

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005385/en/

Keep reading... Show less
oil machines

Oil and Gas Outlook 2022: Uncertainty and Risk to Drive Prices

In 2021, the oil and gas sector recovered most of its 2020 losses as concerns over the energy crisis drove West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to a seven year high of US$83.76 per barrel in October.

For its part, natural gas rallied to highs unseen since 2014 over the first 10 months of 2021, adding a whopping 142 percent to its value in the January to October period.

Overall, broad volatility brought on by production challenges supported oil and gas for the majority of last year. However, consolidation late in Q4 weighed on both markets, eroding some of the gains made previously. What's in store for 2022? The Investing News Network (INN) asked experts to share their thoughts.

Keep reading... Show less

Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces 3rd Acquisition in 2022...Woodford Basin, Stephens County, Oil and Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition

Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) reveals a 49% oil51% natural gas royalty acquisition of roughly 5 net royalty acres from an undisclosed seller in the Woodford Basin, Stephens County, OK. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) is the well-site Operator.

Keep reading... Show less
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Funding Transaction With San Leon Energy

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Funding Transaction With San Leon Energy

  • Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have agreed to new terms on financing arrangements whereby San Leon will advance US$4,750,000 immediately and an additional US$2,000,000 by April 30, 2022 (or San Leon will accept a pro rata reduction in its shareholding in Decklar Petroleum).
  • Terms of previously announced agreements between Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have been modified in order to complete the transaction.
  • The Option Agreement that would have entitled San Leon to additional participation in the Oza Oil Field and additional ownership in Decklar Petroleum has been terminated.
  • San Leon will be involved in planning and location of the first new well to be drilled on the Oza Oil Field.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the closing of a funding agreement with San Leon Energy Plc (" San Leon ") whereby the previously announced Subscription Agreement will be completed for gross proceeds of US$7,500,000 (of which US$750,000 was previously paid as a refundable deposit) with US$4,750,000 paid immediately and US$2,000,000 to be paid by April 30, 2022.

As detailed below, in 2020, the Company announced that San Leon had conditionally agreed to advance US$7,500,000 by way of a loan to Decklar's wholly-owned subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited (" Decklar Petroleum "). San Leon also announced that it was subscribing for a 15% equity interest in Decklar Petroleum in order to participate in the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria. San Leon advanced an initial deposit of US$750,000 at the time of the agreement, with US$6,750,000 of San Leon's proposed loan remaining in escrow and to be released upon satisfaction (or waiver) of certain conditions precedent. Delays were experienced in concluding conditions precedent to the San Leon transaction, and Decklar proceeded to complete the re-entry and testing of the Oza-1 well. Based upon the Oza-1 well test, which indicated positive oil results from two zones and gas in a third zone, San Leon has agreed to advance the additional funds and to proceed with its investment in Decklar Petroleum. Decklar has agreed to modified terms to proceed with the arrangement with San Leon and to involve San Leon in future development planning.

Keep reading... Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Spudding of Three Well Drilling Program

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Spudding of Three Well Drilling Program

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC) announces the spudding of its three Selma Chalk horizontal wells in the Gwinville field targeting natural gas. The three wells will be drilled from the same surface pad site and batch drilled for operational and capital efficiencies. Subject to successful completion, first production from the wells is expected in April 2022. The Company has posted a short video under the Presentations and Events heading on batch drilling available on its website at www.southernenergycorp.com

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

Keep reading... Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) announces the following purchases of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the applicable transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Steven Smith
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Southern Energy Corp.
b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp.
Identification code CA8428133059
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares on the open market
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 200,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.4088
d) Aggregated information N/A
e) Date of the transaction 18 January 2022
f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×