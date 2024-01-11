Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces commencement of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This Phase will follow up on the excellent Phase I results from spring 2023

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are excited to follow up on our productive 2023 drill campaign which successfully confirmed the previously drilled graphite horizon and started delineating 2 further graphite horizons. Quebec is an excellent jurisdiction for mining and we are pleased to have such a promising project to operate there."

The Company has re-engaged DIAFOR Inc., of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at the Carheil project. DIAFOR has already established winter access and drilling began on the first planned hole for phase 2 as of January 10th, 2024. The program is targeting the three previously encountered graphite horizons, focusing on defining the extent of the graphite along strike and down dip. Regional structures will also be tested in order to probe the property for any additional mineral potential.

Phase I 2023 drilling encountered a graphite-bearing sedimentary unit occurring between volcanic units. The sedimentary unit hosts several multi-meter graphite-rich horizons: previously reported results (drill length not true width) from these horizons are highlighted below (Cg = Graphitic Carbon):

Hole CA-23-01

  • 3.90 m at 7.08% Cg, from 151.1 metres, including 11.5% Cg over 1.9 m (ZONE A)
  • 8.45 m at 2.53% Cg, from 237.6 m, including 7.05% Cg over 1.5 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-02

  • 4.65 m at 5.11% Cg, from 138.8 m, including 12.9% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE A)
  • 10.55 m at 2.89% Cg, from 196.5 m (ZONE B)
  • 5.30 m at 4.25% Cg, from 242.9 m, including 7.90% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-03

  • 4.90 m at 1.93% Cg, from 156.1 m (ZONE A)
  • 4.70 m at 2.76% Cg, from 263.3 m, including 4.70% Cg over 2.1 m (ZONE C) (See 2023-May-31 News Release)

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

QA/QC control procedures included the systematic insertion of certified blanks, and two different graphite certified reference materials (CRM) at regular intervals (one QAQC sample for every 20 core samples) into the sampling stream. Geochemistry analyses consisted of Graphitic carbon by IR Spectroscopy (C-IR18), which uses an HCl leach to remove carbonates and roasting to remove organic carbon in order to only identify carbon in graphitic form in the samples. Select samples were checked for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption spectrometry (Au-AA26) with overlimit values subsequently analyzed using the gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) technique.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Updated Private Placement Information

Further to the Company's news release dated 14 December 2023 announcing the closing of the $364,000 Offering and related finders' fees, the correct date of resale restrictions is until April 14, 2024.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

[i] SIGEOM; Ressources naturelles et Forêts, © Gouvernement du Québec, 2023

[ii] Casa Berardi|Quebec, Canada|Hecla Mining; © Hecla Mining Company, 2022

(https://www.hecla.com/operations/casa-berardi-quebec-canada)

[iii] Agnico Eagle Mines Limited - Operations - Operations - Detour Lake; © Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, 2023

(https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations/operations/Detour-Lake-Mine/default.aspx)

[iv] Midland Exploration news release dated December 6, 2022

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,200,000 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $364,000

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $25,480 and issued 364,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to an arms-length third-party who assisted in introducing the subscriber to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until December 13, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pigeon Lake block, lying to the northwest of the Gowganda West project, which is located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outlined the magnetic structure of the area and provided the company with important information regarding geological areas requiring further examination, including a large alteration zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal continues to pursue and execute on important ground-laying technical work on all of our properties. The Pigeon Lake block lies within a prolific area hosting numerous mineralized occurrences, past-producing mines, and large deposits. Our programs this year continue to have success, most notably our June 6 th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. This historically underexplored property continues to hold promise and we will continue our work towards more discoveries on it."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), with Hexagon Build Engineering LLC ("Hexagon") for the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion"). Hexagon is an experienced construction group active in Mongolia and internationally.

As at the date of execution of the EPC Contract, the contract amount payable to Hexagon for the full performance of the work under the EPC Contract is approximately $148.4 million ("Contract Amount"). The Contract Amount is fully funded by a project finance package (as described below) that has been made available to the Company and its affiliates by TDB Capital Pte Ltd. and certain of its affiliates ("TDB Group") and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0432

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") among Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes "), the Company and the Companies (the " Transactions "). The purchase price payable by Quimbaya for all of the issued and outstanding Shares was satisfied by: (i) the payment by Quimbaya to Remandes of a deposit in the amount of US$100,000 to be used by Remandes in accordance with an approved budget mutually agreed upon by the parties; and (ii) the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Quimbaya to Remandes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - The N ewswire - December 22, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") is pleased to provide a progress update on the ongoing underground work on the Apacheta and Pillune areas of its flagship Lucero property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×