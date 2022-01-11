IMetal Resources, Inc. announces that effective at the close of business on January 13, 2022, it will consolidate its common share capital on a five-for-one basis . Effective at the opening of markets on January 14, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMRThe Company currently has 51,730,372 common shares outstanding. Following ...

IMR:CA