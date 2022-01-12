The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Cresco Labs Inc. CSE Symbol: CL All Issues: Yes Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 14:11 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all ...

CL:CNX,CRLBF