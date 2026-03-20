Idaho Aligns State Permitting with FAST-41, Streamlining Permitting at Liberty Gold's Black Pine Project

Idaho Aligns State Permitting with FAST-41, Streamlining Permitting at Liberty Gold's Black Pine Project

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD,OTC:LGDTF; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant permitting milestone at its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project ("Black Pine") in southern Idaho, following the State of Idaho's formal commitment to align state permitting timelines with the United States ("U.S.") federal FAST-41 permitting framework ("FAST-41"). FAST-41 is a U.S. federal initiative administered by the U.S. Permitting Council and designed to improve the timeliness, predictability, and transparency of permitting for major infrastructure projects.

"Streamlining Idaho's permitting process for major mining projects like the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho is about cutting unnecessary red tape while maintaining strong standards. By better aligning our state timelines with federal reviews under the FAST-41 framework, which we recently locked in through a new MOU with the Trump administration, we can eliminate duplicative steps that slow projects down and create uncertainty. A more efficient process lowers costs, supports good-paying jobs, and helps responsible mining move forward without unnecessary delay. Idaho is committed to being a place where natural resource development is handled thoughtfully and efficiently, and where companies know they can invest with confidence," said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

"Idaho's decision to formally align state permitting timelines with the FAST-41 framework marks an important advancement in how major mining projects are reviewed in the United States", said Jon Gilligan, President, CEO & Director of Liberty Gold. "Black Pine's acceptance into FAST-41 earlier this year established a coordinated federal permitting pathway and Idaho's participation further strengthens that framework by bringing state and federal agencies onto a single, transparent schedule. This level of coordination improves visibility, reduces permitting risk, and supports a disciplined and efficient environmental review process as Black Pine advances".

On February 19, 2026, Idaho announced a new coordination framework under which key state agencies align their permitting reviews with FAST-41 schedules. The agreement provides for the integration of state permitting actions into the Federal Permitting Dashboard, enhancing transparency and coordination with the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") review process. Of significant note, Black Pine is the first U.S. precious metals mining project where both federal and state agencies are aligned under a single, coordinated permitting framework. Idaho's leadership represents a meaningful step forward in improving certainty, coordination and predictability in the U.S. mine permitting process.

Following its acceptance into FAST-41 on January 20, 2026 (see press release dated January 20, 2026), as only the fourth precious metals mining project to receive "Covered Project" status, the Black Pine Project entered a structured 60-day coordination period with participating federal and state agencies to update and refine the environmental review timetable for Black Pine. Liberty Gold expects the revised permitting schedule for Black Pine to be published to the FAST-41 Permitting Dashboard following completion of this process. Black Pine is the first FAST-41 Covered Project to advance under a fully integrated federal and state permitting schedule.

Black Pine is one of the largest undeveloped oxide gold projects in the Great Basin and benefits from existing infrastructure, a large mineral endowment, and a supportive mining jurisdiction. Liberty Gold continues to advance Black Pine through feasibility-level engineering, environmental baseline studies, and coordinated federal and state permitting activities, under the FAST-41 framework. The Company remains focused on maintaining its critical path discipline across permitting and technical workstreams and will provide further updates as key permitting milestones are achieved.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S. focused gold development company building and advancing a pipeline of gold assets in the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining friendly gold regions. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho, a large scale, past-producing run-of-mine heap leach system being advanced through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company's strategy is to responsibly develop high quality, long-life gold projects in supportive jurisdictions, led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development and delivering long term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
info@libertygold.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning, future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold's mineral properties; federal and state permitting timelines, future updates to the mineral resource, the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold's exploration property interests; future water rights acquisitions; the results of mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates and preliminary feasibility studies; and the Company's anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, including any stock exchange approvals; receipt of a financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, results or timing of any mineral resources, results or timing of any baseline studies, resource conversion, pre-feasibility study,  mineral reserves, or feasibility study; the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company's mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; state and federal permitting processes, future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, timing of the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2025, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Liberty Gold Corp.LGD:CCtsx:lgdgold investing
LGD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Liberty Gold Corp.

Liberty Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting antimony (Sb) on the periodic table.

America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care

Global antimony production in 2025 was recorded at an average of 110,000 metric tons, with China accounting for 40,000 metric tons, or roughly 36.37 percent. For years, figures like these have been treated as routine, reflecting China’s entrenched dominance in the sector. But with the suspension... Keep Reading...
Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Leading EPC company to farm into Verkhuba Copper Deposit and advance it to production

Further to the Heads of Agreement announced on 11 December 2025, East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and copper explorer, is pleased to announce the formalisation of the joint venture agreement ("JVA") pursuant to which Hong Kong Xinhai Mining Services Limited... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025"). The fiscal 2025 results are presented for the nine-months period as the Company adjusted its... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alex Ebkarian, gold bars.

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now

Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals. "What people have to understand is — how do I position myself... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Slides Below US$4,900 as Fed Holds Rates Steady Again

The US Federal Reserve held its second meeting of 2026 from Tuesday (March 17) to Wednesday (March 18) as the Iran war escalated into a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.As anticipated, the central bank maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.5 to 3.75 percent range.The Fed’s decision to hold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

Canada Carbon Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange, Share Consolidation, Adoption of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and Change of Officers

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Patagonia Lithium Powers on Stronger Lithium Interest

lithium investing

Two Dollars of Drilling for Every One Raised: The Junior Mining Structure Most Investors Miss

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow

rare earth investing

Mkango Resources Updates Economics for Malawi Rare Earths Project, Poland Plant

silver investing

Silver X Secures US$50 Million to Expand Peru Project