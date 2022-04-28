Iconic Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has been approved and upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market and will continue to trade under the symbol "BVTEF". Investors will be able to find current and Real-Time disclosure for the Company on The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICM".Iconic Mineral's CEO, Richard Kern stated, "We are pleased that upgrading to the ...

ICM:CA