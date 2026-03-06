ICE to Launch NYSHEX Container Freight Futures

Contracts Offer New Tools to Hedge Container Freight Price Risk

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that it plans to launch four container freight futures covering freight shipping routes between the U.S., Asia and Europe, indexed to the New York Shipping Exchange's (NYSHEX) Freight Indices (NYFI) price assessments.

The contracts are expected to launch on April 7, 2026, subject to regulatory approval, and are designed to help the market manage container freight risk.

ICE Data Services is the calculation agent to the NYSHEX Indices since 2024, which serve as benchmarks for containerized freight pricing based on actual shipped transactions, with the index applying consistent weighting across verified shipping trade routes.

ICE's U.S.-denominated cash-settled container freight futures include:

  • ICE Container FFA - Asia to US West Coast 40GP/HC (NYFI) Future
  • ICE Container FFA - Asia to US East Coast 40GP/HC (NYFI) Future
  • ICE Container FFA - Asia to North Europe 40GP/HC (NYFI) Future
  • ICE Container FFA - North Europe to US East Coast 40GP/HC (NYFI) Future

"ICE's new global container freight derivatives are the first of their kind for ICE, providing new tools for risk management in the shipping industry," said Jeff Barbuto, SVP of Global Oil Markets at ICE. "The contracts will be supported by ICE's network of extremely liquid energy markets - the largest in the world - providing precise risk management tools to manage volatility across global supply chains."

"The container shipping industry is massive and critical for global trade, yet it is incredibly volatile. With the launch of ICE's new freight futures, market participants can far more easily hedge against unexpected swings in the market price," said Gordon Downes, CEO and co-founder of NYSHEX. "NYFI is the most accurate container freight index because it is based on shipped transactions, this ensures ICE's futures settle on prices that are actually being paid to ship on the spot market."

The NYSHEX container freight contracts will join ICE's global oil markets which include ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil - the global benchmark for middle distillates, marine fuel and high sulphur fuel. ICE's total oil market is at record open interest of 18.7 million contracts as of February 23, 2026. On February 27, 2026, ICE Wet Freight futures and options markets hit record open interest of 201,000 contracts.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

ICE Benchmark Administration, a subsidiary of ICE, was founded to provide benchmark and other administrative services that bring certainty and predictability to the operation of global financial and commodity markets. IBA reserves all rights in its benchmark methodologies and settings. ICE Swap Rate and ICE Benchmark Administration are registered trademarks of IBA and/or its affiliates.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Media Contact:
Jess Tatham
jess.tatham@ice.com
+44 7377 947136
media@ice.com

ICE Investor Contact:
Steve Eagerton
steve.eagerton@ice.com
+1 904 571 0530
investors@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery

Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery

Keep Reading...
VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

Watch on BNN Bloomberg nationalWednesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, March 7 at 8 PM EST Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities. As the resource cycle accelerates, BTV Business Television highlights companies turning exploration, innovation and strategic growth into... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

Highlights:The investment adds a third strategic investor, when combined with investments by mining companies South32 Group Operations PTY Ltd. and Teck Resources LimitedThe Offering funds significantly expanded drill programs for 2026 and 2027 at the Company's NAK copper-gold porphyry project... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously, Romios Gold Resources Inc.) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Northisle Announces Closing of $115 million Financing

Related News

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Expands Targeting Initiative at Smart Creek Copper Project

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: OD6 Metals Shines on US Fluorspar Acquisition