ICE First Look at Mortgage Performance: Delinquencies Up on Calendar Effect; Foreclosure Activity Slowly Trending Higher

ICE Mortgage Technology, neutral provider of a robust end-to-end mortgage platform and part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today released its August 2025 ICE First Look at mortgage delinquency, foreclosure and prepayment trends. The data shows the national delinquency rate rose in August, largely driven by a calendar anomaly, while foreclosure activity continued its slow upward trend.

"The rise in the national delinquency rate for August is best understood in the context of how the calendar can impact payment processing," said Andy Walden, Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research at ICE. "Most of the uptick in the national delinquency rate can be attributed to delayed processing of end-of-month payments, as August closed on a Sunday this year. This calendar-driven effect is consistent with what we observed in prior years, so the increase should be considered a temporary adjustment rather than a shift in underlying borrower health."

Key takeaways from this month's findings include:

  • The national delinquency rate rose by 16 basis points (bps) in August to 3.43%, up 10 bps from the same time last year, marking a return to annual increases after temporary reprieves in June and July.
  • Mortgage delinquencies typically face little seasonal pressure from July to August, but the last day of August 2025 falling on a Sunday resulted in delayed processing and temporarily higher delinquency rolls. For instance, August 2003, 2008, and 2014 also ended on a Sunday, each experiencing a delinquency rise averaging 5.3%. This is similar to the 5.0% rise observed this year – suggesting that much of August's delinquency rise may have been driven by the way the calendar fell.
  • FHA loans continue to see the largest annual increases, with the non-current rate (delinquencies including foreclosures) up by 86 bps to 12.0% in August, while the non-current rates for VA, GSE, and portfolio-held mortgages remained effectively flat year over year.
  • Serious delinquencies (loans 90+ days past due but not in foreclosure) rose by 16,000 in August and are up 32,000 year over year, while loans in active foreclosure increased by 3,000 for the month and 23,000 since last year.
  • Foreclosure starts rose year-over-year (+6%) for the ninth consecutive month, and foreclosure sales (+22.5%) are up from the same time last year for the sixth consecutive month, contributing to a 12.3% annual increase in foreclosure inventory.
  • Inflows and transitions to later stages of delinquency increased across the board, while cures to current from both early- and late-stage delinquency fell.
  • August prepayment activity slipped by 1 bp to a 0.66% single month mortality (SMM) rate, reflecting seasonal home buying patterns and relatively steady interest rates in July.

Data as of August 30, 2025
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.43%
Month-over-month change: 4.97%
Year-over-year change: 2.92%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.38%
Month-over-month change: 1.32%
Year-over-year change: 10.47%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 29,000
Month-over-month change -10.13%
Year-over-year change: 5.82%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.66%
Month-over-month change: -1.42%
Year-over-year change: 5.81%

Foreclosure sales: 7,000
Month-over-month change: 0.55%
Year-over-year change: 22.52%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,885,000
Month-over-month change: 91,000
Year-over-year change: 84,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 482,000
Month-over-month change: 16,000
Year-over-year change: 32,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 210,000
Month-over-month change: 3,000
Year-over-year change: 23,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,094,000
Month-over-month change: 93,000
Year-over-year change: 107,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Louisiana:

7.91%

Mississippi:

7.82%

Alabama:

5.79%

Arkansas:

5.49%

Indiana:

5.48%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Montana:

2.23%

California:

2.21%

Colorado:

2.15%

Washington:

2.08%

Idaho:

2.03%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi:

2.09%

Louisiana:

1.94%

Alabama:

1.51%

Arkansas:

1.42%

Georgia:

1.31%

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Nebraska:

-6.17%

Maine:

-4.98%

Hawaii:

-4.32%

New York:

-3.82%

Vermont:

-2.80%

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Utah:

11.91%

Colorado:

10.52%

Georgia:

9.59%

Montana:

9.06%

Arizona:

8.57%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  1. Totals are extrapolated based on ICE's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  2. All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which will be available online at https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/resources/data-reports on Oct. 6, 2025.

For more information about gaining access to ICE's loan-level database, please send an email to ICE-MortgageMonitor@ICE.com.

About the ICE First Look

ICE maintains the nation's leading repository of loan-level residential mortgage data and performance information – which covers the majority of the U.S. market – including tens of millions of loans across the spectrum of credit products and more than 230 million historical records. In addition, the company maintains a robust public property records databases that covers 99.9% of the U.S. population and households from more than 3,100 counties. ICE's research experts carefully analyze this data to produce the First Look, a monthly summary of month-end delinquency, foreclosure and prepayment statistics.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

Category: Mortgage Technology

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Media Contact
Johnna Szegda
johnna.szegda@ice.com
+1 (404) 798-1155

ICE Investor Contact
Katia Gonzalez
katia.gonzalez@ice.com
+1 (678) 981-3882
investors@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEFintech Investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 28, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its diamond drill program at the Mosseau Gold Project is well underway, with the first five holes successfully completed (see Figure 3).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 474 samples in total were collected on a flagged 800 m by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au last Fall (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025).

Highlights from the survey include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / August 14, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its 100%-owned Quebec properties, all located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Urban-Barry area. The Company has mobilized a diamond drill to commence drilling at its Mosseau property, initiated a property-wide till sampling program at its Urban-Barry project, and completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the LaBelle property and recently acquired claims southeast of Mosseau .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Mobilizes 2025 Exploration On Newly Discovered Big One 11 Km High-Grade Gold System That Remains Wide Open - Golden Triangle, B.C

Juggernaut Mobilizes 2025 Exploration On Newly Discovered Big One 11 Km High-Grade Gold System That Remains Wide Open - Golden Triangle, B.C

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia July 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for the 2025 surface exploration program aimed at identifying additional high-grade drill targets on the Big One property (the " Property "), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. This new discovery yielded assays up to 79.01 gt Au (2.54 ozt Au) and 3157.89 gt Ag (101.5 ozt Ag) from >200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that remain open. These veins were identified along the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado gold system on the Big One property. The discovery is located in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement adjacent to the extensive gold-rich porphyry systems at Galore Creek. The 100 % controlled property covers 36,989 hectares in a Tier 1 geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential.

Keep reading...Show less
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services